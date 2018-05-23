Playlist: Early Morning Energizer

Start your day off right with a good breakfast and some happy and energizing songs! We’ve picked out our favorite up-beat tunes so you can start your day happy.

Be Okay – Oh Honey

All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor

Love – American Authors

Trumpets – Jason Derulo

Empire – Shakira

Ho Hey – The Lumineers

Tire Swing – Kimya Dawson

Send Me On My Way – Rusted Root

Roar – Boyce Avenue

I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers

You and I – Ingrid Michelson

Build Me Up Buttercup – The Foundations

You Make My Dreams Come True – Daryl Hall and John Oates