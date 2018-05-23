Playlist: Early Morning Energizer

Start your day off right with a good breakfast and some happy and energizing songs! We’ve picked out our favorite up-beat tunes so you can start your day happy.
Be Okay – Oh Honey
All About That Bass – Meghan Trainor
Love – American Authors
Trumpets – Jason Derulo
Empire – Shakira
Ho Hey – The Lumineers
Tire Swing – Kimya Dawson
Send Me On My Way – Rusted Root
Roar – Boyce Avenue
I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers
You and I – Ingrid Michelson
Build Me Up Buttercup – The Foundations
You Make My Dreams Come True – Daryl Hall and John Oates