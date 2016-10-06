People In Michigan Are Convinced They’ve Seen Bigfoot

People in Michigan believe that actual footage of the ever-elusive Bigfoot has been captured.

An Eagle Cam was set up above a nest at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery near Beulah, and the video seems to suggest that there was a large creature on the ground below. Because of the distance, about all we can tell from the image is that the creature appears to be walking on two legs.

Carbon TV are the hosts of the Eagle Cam, and have mentioned that the live feed is from 85 or 100 feet in the air.

At first, the figure appears to be a bear. However, the large beast walks around on two legs for too long to have been just a bear.

"Like most videos purported to be Bigfoot, it's grainy and out of focus," Ed Esich, the DNR Fish Production manager for the state and the Platte River hatchery said. "Of course, the camera wasn't set up to be focused on the ground; it was focused on the nest."

The video was shared on YouTube by the Outdoor Hub, and some viewers are convinced it is the real-life sasquatch of legend. The description for the brief clip writes, "An unknown figure is captured walking below the nest of a pair of Michigan bald eagles on the CarbonTV Eagle Cam."

"It's also unclear exactly when the video was shot, but because the eagles seen in the nest have now grown-up, it was probably sometime this spring," News Channel 10 writes.

Carbon TV executive Daniel Seliger told USA Today, "From what we can see, what anybody can see with their plan eye, it's up to interpretation." He continued, "It's definitely grounds for speculation as a legitimate sighting. But who knows?"

To check out live footage of the Eagle Cam, head over to Carbon TV here.

Do you think Carbon TV's Eagle Cam caught a genuine glimpse of the sasquatch of American folklore knowon as Bigfoot?

[H/T Rare.us, News Channel 10]