These Parents Are Getting Skewered Online For The Pranks They’ve Pulled On Their Kids

A Maryland couple are getting blasted by the Internet for pulling a cruel prank on their son, which included cursing out the young boy and convincing him he had done something heinously wrong.

"Get your f–king a– up here!" the child's mother shouts at the start of the almost seven-minute video, which was posted to YouTube.

"What the f–k did you do?! What the f–k?!" she screams repeatedly, as her husband films.

"What the hell is that," the diabolical dad says, panning out to a mess of strewn Uno cards and fake ink spilled everywhere.

"I didn't do that!" the boy says, breaking down in tears and clutching his chest in fear. "I swear to God I didn't do that!" he explains frantically. "Mom and Dad, I didn't do that! I swear!"

The father, identified by the Philly Voice as Mike Martin, of Damascus, Md., is a notorious prank puller who has posted a slew of similar videos to his YouTube page, dubbed "DaddyOFive."

Together, he and his wife rule their family with a funny bone and an iron fist — even going so far as to force their kids to plug their social media accounts at the end of some of their clips.

[H/T New York Post]

Scroll down to see the Invisible Ink Prank: