These Parents Are Getting Skewered Online For The Pranks They’ve Pulled On Their Kids
A Maryland couple are getting blasted by the Internet for pulling a cruel prank on their son, which included cursing out the young boy and convincing him he had done something heinously wrong.
"Get your f–king a– up here!" the child's mother shouts at the start of the almost seven-minute video, which was posted to YouTube.
"What the f–k did you do?! What the f–k?!" she screams repeatedly, as her husband films.
"What the hell is that," the diabolical dad says, panning out to a mess of strewn Uno cards and fake ink spilled everywhere.
"I didn't do that!" the boy says, breaking down in tears and clutching his chest in fear. "I swear to God I didn't do that!" he explains frantically. "Mom and Dad, I didn't do that! I swear!"
The father, identified by the Philly Voice as Mike Martin, of Damascus, Md., is a notorious prank puller who has posted a slew of similar videos to his YouTube page, dubbed "DaddyOFive."
Together, he and his wife rule their family with a funny bone and an iron fist — even going so far as to force their kids to plug their social media accounts at the end of some of their clips.
Scroll down to see the Invisible Ink Prank:
The "Invisible Ink Prank" video has racked up more than 300,000 views since being shared last week. In it, the couple stages a fake spill on a bedroom carpet and pretends to blame it on their son, Cody, in retaliation for a prior mess he had made.
Since the backlash, the video has been taken down, however, other YouTube accounts have re-uploaded the prank video. Check it out below:prevnext
Countless YouTube users posted negative comments about the video throughout the weekend after the footage popped up online.
"I'm getting all kinds of hate right now on all my social media," he said in the video, titled "BLOCKING ALL THE HATERS!"
"A lot of people are really pissed off about this video because we're yelling and the kids are crying and everything like that and apparently it's upsetting a lot of people," he said. "A lot of people apparently don't get it … A lot of people don't see the humor in it."
Martin went on to explain that Cody and his other children were completely fine with the prank, despite the outrage.
"Was anybody traumatized?" his mom, "MommyOFive," asks in the follow-up video. "No!" the children reply.prevnext
Even after posting the video explaining that his family had moved pass the incident, the Internet did not let it go.
The family went to Twitter sharing an official apology and letting viewers know they had discussed the incident and its repercussions as a family and have decided to do things differently moving forward.
April 18, 2017
Martin then went on to share that the hate the family is receiving is doing more harm than the people realize.
We sincerely apologize all of the hate comments have done more harm then good all this has put my family in real danger— Daddyofive (@MikeMartin1982) April 18, 2017
We are then left with an unfortunate ending from Martin sharing a video of his wife in complete tears as he plays a clip of an interview.0comments
We are unsure of what the incident is about or what is being said but in his Twitter post, Martin writes that false accusations are killing his family.
False accusations are killing my family pic.twitter.com/6rwVVOWXT8— Daddyofive (@MikeMartin1982) April 19, 2017
