Pamela Anderson Goes ‘Pretty In Pink’ With Skintight Dress
Baywatch star Pamela Anderson gave her best Marilyn Monroe impression, channeling old Hollywood while out in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday.
The 49-year-old actress stunned in a busty pink dress and retro cat-eye shades. She put her cleavage on full-display in the curve-hugging outfit as she supported photographer David LaChapelle's new exhibition, Lost + Found.
The actress smiled from ear-to-ear when reunited with the photographer, and happily waved to paparazzi from her Venice balcony.
The actress also posed with the photographer in an entirely different outfit. She was sporting a long floral dress with a plunging neckline showing ample cleavage and a pair of nude heels. Underneath the dress she was sporting a black lacy bra.
Meanwhile, her son Brandon Thomas Lee recently stepped in front of the camera in Capri, posing for Dolce & Gabbana's new spring-summer campaign.
The 20-year-old model isn't the only celebrity kid featured in the campaign. Cindy Crawford's 17-year-old son, Presley Gerber, Daniel Day-Lewis' 22-year-old son, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, and Jude Law's 20-year-old son, Rafferty Law, also star in the ad.
Check out the ad campaign here.
[H/T ET]