8 Ways to Make Doggy Style Even Sexier

Although most couples have probably tried to spice things up by switching to doggy style every once in a while, you probably aren’t experimenting with it enough. Studies have shown that almost 30% of women prefer doggy style over the other traditional sex positions, and other surveys indicate that doggy style might be the most popular style amongst both genders. In fact, it might be the best position for hitting the G-spot.

If you’ve given doggy style a try but haven’t felt like you’re reaching your maximum pleasure, it might just be a matter of tailoring a few details to suit you and your partner’s needs. Here are eight ways you can improve doggy style and really take the whole sexual experience to the next level.

Prop Yourself Up With Pillows

Because this is a slightly unnatural pose for both of you, make sure that you’re both entirely comfortable. Place pillows under your knees or stomach for a little added cushioning, and if you need to, find things to brace yourself on so that you don’t get too achy.

Focus on Stimulating Your Partner With Your Hands

The more the person from behind massages the other partner’s genitals, the more intense the whole experience can become. Plus, most women can’t achieve climax with penetration alone, so give your lady a little extra handsy attention.

Try It in Front of the Mirror

Many people dislike the fact that doggy style prohibits eye contact during sex. The person on the bottom is especially unable to see their partner, but by strategically placing a mirror nearby, you’ll be able to enjoy each other visually and physically.

Build Up Your Dirty Talk

Although this is one of the best positions for dirty talk, make sure you’re doing it right. Start out with more innocent topics, then work your way up to the really steamy stuff as you get into the swing of the style.

Make Sure You’re Both Involved

Unless you like having one person stay in control, try taking turns on deciding what comes next. Most partners like to be at least somewhat involved, so even if you’re the person on bottom, try to communicate about what you like and encourage your partner to try new things.

Try Modified Doggy Style to Draw Things Out

If your partner has trouble lasting long enough to really make the most of the sexual experience, add some intimacy by shifting into a modified position. The person on bottom goes down onto their elbows and practically lies down while the person from behind continues doing the same thing they usually do. You’ll find that it’s a longer, more enjoyable experience for both of you.

Get It On Somewhere New

Sometimes, all you need is a new location to spice things up. Instead of resorting to your traditional bedroom romance session, try slipping into doggy style in the living room or bathroom. Doggy style is pretty easy to do anywhere, so use it to experiment with your environment.

Have the Person on Top Use Shorter Thrusts

Because doggy style allows for such deep penetration, many partners end up thrusting a little too much. This can be too intense for the person on the bottom and prevent them from achieving an orgasm. Try sticking to shorter, faster thrusts that are more comfortable but just as arousing.

