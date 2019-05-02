Lose Weight Eating Your Favorite Celebs’ Tasty, Guilt-Free Meals

(Photo: Mikey Pozarik) Cleaning up your diet this year? Do it in style! Check out these hot spot celeb watering holes — and their most famous (and healthy) menu items. Even if you can't make it to Los Angeles or NYC to eat like you're famous, you could always whip up your own version at home.

By CHLOE (Photo: Mikey Pozarik) Celebs like Anna Kendrick and Miley Cyrus hit up this budget-friendly vegan restaurant. Whether you're at the Los Angeles hangout or any three of the NYC locations, you'll be eating locally sourced ingredients. Try the Guac Burger, made from black beans, quinoa, sweet potato patty, corn salsa, onion, guacamole, tortilla strips and chipotle aioli.

Gracias Madre (Photo: Gracias Madre) Love Mexican food? Vegetarian? No problem. Join the ranks of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder at Gracias Madre, a plant-based solution to all your Mexican food/vegetarian dreams. Order the Flautas de Camote, made from 100 percent organic, handmade tortillas, sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, black beans, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, guacamole and cilantro.