Lose Weight Eating Your Favorite Celebs’ Tasty, Guilt-Free Meals
Cleaning up your diet this year? Do it in style! Check out these hot spot celeb watering holes — and their most famous (and healthy) menu items. Even if you can't make it to Los Angeles or NYC to eat like you're famous, you could always whip up your own version at home.
By CHLOE
Celebs like Anna Kendrick and Miley Cyrus hit up this budget-friendly vegan restaurant. Whether you're at the Los Angeles hangout or any three of the NYC locations, you'll be eating locally sourced ingredients. Try the Guac Burger, made from black beans, quinoa, sweet potato patty, corn salsa, onion, guacamole, tortilla strips and chipotle aioli.prevnext
Gracias Madre
Love Mexican food? Vegetarian? No problem. Join the ranks of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder at Gracias Madre, a plant-based solution to all your Mexican food/vegetarian dreams. Order the Flautas de Camote, made from 100 percent organic, handmade tortillas, sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, black beans, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, guacamole and cilantro.prevnext
Hugo's
Think of Hugo's as an ultra-healthy, vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free-friendly Chipotle. Create your own bowl of three to five choices from 15 vegetable options, five grains (including quinoa), four legume or legume-vegetable mixes, 21 sauces, 11 meat or meat-substitute choices and three soups. Maybe you'll spot Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Sarah Silverman or Lena Dunham in any of this eatery's three L.A. locations.prevnext
Cafe Gratitude0comments
Cafe Gratitude uses organic, plant-based food drawn straight from the Los Angeles area to keep locally sustained food affordable and accessible. Ask Beyonce, Jay-Z, Anne Hathaway, Lea Michele or Ariana Grande what their favorite menu item is; we bet it's the Macrobiotic Whole Bowl, made from braised butternut squash, adzuki beans, sea vegetables, sautéed kale, kim chee, garlic tahini and teriyaki almonds.
