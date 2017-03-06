Lisa Marie Presley’s Estranged Husband Not Charged in Investigation

Lisa Marie Presley is currently a heated divorce battle with musician Michael Lockwood, and had previously alleged in court documents that Lockwood was in possession of inappropriate photos of children. After preliminary investigations, People reports that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended their involvement without filing charges or opening an official case.

"Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter," T.B.I. Public Information Officer Josh DeVine tells People. "We have not been able to determine a crime occurred in Tennessee and accordingly do not have an open investigation."

DeVine added that the organization "never opened a formal investigation. We only embarked on an initial inquiry to determine if we could substantiate information with which to open a case."

Presley had alleged that hundreds of inappropriate photos of children were found on electronic devices belonging to Lockwood, and that the allegations left her "shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach." Lockwood's lawyer, Jeff Sturman, refuted Presley's claims.

"This is very personal, and we're still going through a lot of different scenarios," Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, told Entertainment Tonight. "There's been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations."

She also revealed that Lisa Marie and Lockwood's daughters, 8-year-old twin girls Finley and Harper, have been living with her for nine months.

"It's still a very family-oriented environment for them," Priscilla shared. "They've been with me for -- it'll be over nine months. They're great. They're doing wonderful. They're living a great life. They see both their parents, and we'll see what happens."

Lisa Marie and Lockwood married in 2006 and welcomed the girls in 2008. Lisa Marie filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming Lockwood was a poor father and "took advantage" of her financially. In court documents, Lisa Marie alleged that she is millions of dollars in debt despite receiving a monthly check for $100,000 from her father's estate.

"Nothing is sorted out yet," Priscilla said. "Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children."

This story first appeared at Womanista.