Know Before You Go: Kickboxing 101 [VIDEO]

Curious about kickboxing, but intimidated by the complex moves? Sign up anyway and walk into your first class with a fighter’s confidence! Fitness instructor and second-degree black belt, Treenah Kight, shows you what to expect, how the moves are performed and the differences between them (a punch is a punch, right?). You’ll be able to get an amazing cardio and strength workout as you learn. Make some room around you and get ready to punch it out!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com