Johnny Depp’s Former Managers Speak Out With A Concerning Detail

Johnny Depp's former manager has accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of being a "habitual liar."

In a statement delivered by Management Group spokesman David Shane, the company blasted the 53-year-old actor saying he "is a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct" and "has himself to blame for his financial woes."

The comments came after Depp sued the Management Group back in January for more than $25 million. Depp accused the company of fraud and negligence.

In response, the Management Group filed a countersuit claiming that Depp spent large amounts on "homes, private jets, art, and memorabilia in spite of [the company's] warnings," according to Page Six.

During an interview last week, Johnny Depp questioned as to why he wasn't dropped by the company if he was overspending.

"Why didn't they drop me as a client if I was so out of control?" he said while talking to The Wall Street Journal. "I've worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who've clearly let me down."

The Management Group's statement continued to address the other issues in Depp's position.