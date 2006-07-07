Johnny Depp’s Former Managers Speak Out With A Concerning Detail
Johnny Depp's former manager has accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of being a "habitual liar."
In a statement delivered by Management Group spokesman David Shane, the company blasted the 53-year-old actor saying he "is a habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct" and "has himself to blame for his financial woes."
The comments came after Depp sued the Management Group back in January for more than $25 million. Depp accused the company of fraud and negligence.
In response, the Management Group filed a countersuit claiming that Depp spent large amounts on "homes, private jets, art, and memorabilia in spite of [the company's] warnings," according to Page Six.
During an interview last week, Johnny Depp questioned as to why he wasn't dropped by the company if he was overspending.
"Why didn't they drop me as a client if I was so out of control?" he said while talking to The Wall Street Journal. "I've worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who've clearly let me down."
The Management Group's statement continued to address the other issues in Depp's position.
"Johnny Depp and his sister were involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him," the company's statement said. "Depp now admits to his extravagant spending but blames TMG for not dropping him as a client."
The countersuit filed by TMG claims that Depp's lavish lifestyle cost more than $2 million to maintain. The suit also claimed that the Oscar-nominated actor paid more than $75 million to maintain 14 homes as well as a chain of islands in the Bahamas.
"It's my money," Depp said. "If I want to buy $15,000 cotton bolls a day, it's my thing."
Johnny Depp's lawyers filed new docs this past Tuesday, claiming that "significant new information" has come to light. The legal squad says they have "documents and testimony" from a former Management Group employee.
TMG rebutted by saying that Depp "is relying on dishonest, discredited statements from a vindictive former TMG employee who was fired seven years ago – at which time the employee vowed to get TMG back."prevnext
When Johnny Depp isn't fighting legal battles, he has been working on the new Pirates of the Caribbean film. In fact, he made an appearance at Disneyland dressed as his iconic character Jack Sparrow last week to surprises the park's guests.
As for the film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp and his team are looking to make a huge splash in theaters with the return of several of the franchise's main characters.
