Improve Your Sex Life by Sharing the Responsibilities

You are superwoman. You cook, clean, raise kids, do errands and more. You’re partner probably pitches in when he can, but sometimes if you want something done right, you just have to do it yourself. But between soccer practice and grocery shopping, is your sex life suffering? According to Huffington Post, previous studies showing equal responsibilities in the home lead to less sex are incorrect. So ladies, tell hubby to do the cooking tonight and make some time for the bedroom!

Earlier this year, The New York Times published a controversial piece that suggested that when men pitch in with household chores — as opposed to women doing them exclusively — their marriages and their sex lives suffered.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, new research is debunking that.

According to a brief written by Cornell Professor Sharon Sassler for the Council of Contemporary Families, the stats cited by The New York Times are outdated, taken from marriages in the late 1980’s. Sassler and her colleagues decided to analyze more recent data (from 2006) and this is what they found:

“Couples who shared domestic labor had sex at least as often, and were at least as satisfied with the frequency and quality of their sex, as couples where the woman did the bulk of the housework,” Sassler writes.

Want more information? Click here to to be taken to the original story on Huffington Post.