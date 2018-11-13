How Positive Affirmations Work for You

With the ins and outs of life, a majority of us often succumb to negativity more so than positivity. Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found negative attitudes are far more contagious than positive ones, drawing the conclusion that our outlooks become more influenced by bad news than good.

Between body shaming and untrue statements of self-worth, it’s no doubt we’re our own worst critics. Whether ingrained from childhood or past experiences, this type of thinking becomes a norm through habit, which is why it’s crucial to change our thinking to change our lives.

Regarded as constructive self-talk, positive affirmations are statements about our situation and selves phrased in the present tense as if it were already true. A study in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found those using self-affirmations perform better in daily tasks.

Affirmations work best through helping us change ourselves through adjusting and replacing insecurity with something better — something more productive to our mental health. By taking baby steps, self-assurance through positive talk can reprogram our thinking so we better understand our real self-worth.

Begin to believe in yourself

When using positive affirmations, you begin developing better habits of positivity and a deeper belief in yourself. According to the forefather of positive thinking, Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, the way we act or react to life has everything to do with how we speak to ourselves. Because negativity paralyzes confidence, affirmations like “I am better than I give myself credit for” or “I am courageous and know who I am,” help transform your inner self-talk to be more encouraging. In other words, you start believing in yourself when you live at the level of which your mind speaks to you. By starting each day with affirming peace and contentment, you start defying your circumstances.

Redefine failure

When we fail, it’s natural to be mad at ourselves. We try real hard to prevent the ‘F-word’ from happening, but positive affirmations like “I am stronger than my failures” or “I am the architect of my own life and its foundations,” help you become more akin to understanding how to redefine failure. Affirmations that confront disappointment are essential in helping us realize the bigger picture of life’s processes, especially success. Failure countered with affirmations gives our achievements real meaning and work as effective instruments in moving us forward.

Explore identity

By integrating affirmations, you’re able to discover and reach your full potential. From “Every facet of my life suits me perfectly” to “I will get what I want most for myself,” you define who you get to be in this world, whether it’s by being bold, courageous or someone who doesn’t take nonsense from anyone. By consciously choosing words either catered to your life’s situations to help eliminate something unfeasible or create something new altogether, you’re able to attain self-motivation and understand your real worth.

Change from the inside out

When you begin working within yourself, you’re bringing inner change that is not only evident on the inside, but noticeable on the outside. By choosing words like, “I am incredibly smart and beautiful,” you not only start to feel it, but you see it in your actions. You might be shy saying such things to yourself in the mirror, but we dare you to try it. Additionally, while inner change is everlasting, it can positively affect our outsides. Outer beauty is a direct reflection of our inner health, whether physical, emotional, or mental. So what we feed our bodies — including negativity — is a truthful manifestation of what the world sees.

Love better

By now we know affirmations can boost our chutzpah to infinity, but because they help instill affection within ourselves first — they also make us love others better. Before loving others, it’s essential we love who we are at the core. Therefore, once we start affirming ourselves with statements like, “I love and approve of myself” or “I am worthy of love and deserve it back,” we begin to open our hearts wider without insecurity or feeling vulnerable. That infectious love spreads to those around us (“I am grateful for the love around me“) and helps us strive for better relationships, while loving all that you are at your center.