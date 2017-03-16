Hilary Duff’s New Redbook Magazine Cover Photo Is Skintight To Say The Least

Hilary Duff unleashed a new photo from her Redbook magazine photoshoot and her outfit is so skintight it looks like her pants were painted on her legs.

The Younger actress captioned the snap: "this lucky got to be on the cover of @redbookmag this month! pick up a copy, on stands next week!"

The eye-catching image shows the former Disney channel star sporting a sheer white top with a plunging neckline. She coupled the shirt with a pair of form-hugging black pants that featured a striking lace-up feature on the sides.

Hilary was pictured smiling from ear to ear as she flipped her signature blond locks out of her face and had her right hand hooked on her belt loop.

The pic was received extremely well by Hilary Duff's followers as they treated the post to more than 161k likes and hundreds of comments about how gorgeous she looked.

During her interview with Redbook magazine, the 29-year-old opened up about a slew of different topics ranging from motherhood to dating. Even though she is now romantically involved with music producer Matthew Koma, Duff mentioned that she didn't mind being single except for when she was in one place.

"I never think being single sucks until I go out in L.A. with my girlfriends," the Lizzie McGuire alum said. "And the options are terrible. I really attract the old men!"

Given that she is the mother of a five-year-old and far removed from her days as a child actress, Hilary's life is drastically different now. Duff dished about being able to relinquish control over everything and allowing herself to relax whenever possible.

"As I get older, I feel more comfortable 'leaning out,'" said Duff. "I don't need to cram every day full, because I can and because I'm capable. I have worked my whole life... I have a child; it's totally fine to not be slammed all the time. It feels really good to not be on someone else's schedule — besides Luca's. I'm basically his chauffeur!"

On Wednesday, Redbook mag revealed the cover of the publication's April issue featuring Hilary Duff and she looked totally incredible.

The photo was shared with the caption: "Introducing our April cover star, #HilaryDuff! Click the link to hear her open up about mom guilt, dating, and learning to give herself permission *not* to do it all."

[H/T Instagram: Hilary Duff]