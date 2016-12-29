Former High School Teacher’s Former Student Allegedly Charged With Horrific Murder

A former high school teacher and her 4-year-old son were allegedly killed by one of her former students. The child was born in 2012 from a highly publicized affair with the student.

Former Dewitt Clinton High School teacher and Afghanistan War veteran Felicia Barahona, and her son Miguel, were found dead on Monday morning in the living room of her Manhattan apartment.

The 36-year-old mother was reportedly strangled with an electrical cord, and Miguel was drowned in the bathtub, according to People.

The apartment building's superintendent discovered Barahona and Miguel's bodies after checking on her apartment after noticing a foul stench coming from the unit.

Miguel was found face-down, floating in the filled bathtub, the source with the NYPD said.

On Monday, a source in the New York Police Department said that Isaac Duran was charged with two counts of murder.

The suspected murderer told the police that he hadn't been to Barahona's apartment building in four years, when their son Miguel was born.

Law enforcement officials soon learned that Duran was lying when surveillance footage showed him entering and leaving the building over several days.

Duran and Barahona made headlines back in 2013 for having a sexual relationship while he was still in high school. Barahona admitted to having sex with her student, Isaac Duran, but said that he was 18 at the time.

Barahona was subsequently fired from her teaching job at Dewitt Clinton High School after the shocking news broke.

The NYPD source explained that Duran was put under "intense questioning," and that he eventually "owned up" to the murders. At one point during the interrogation, he allegedly he was "referencing Satan."

At the moment, there has been no information released as to Duran's custody status or regarding the amount at which his bail was set.

Also, no details have surfaced as to whether or not Duran has faced a jail and entered a plea.

Barahona's family could not be reached for comment at this time.

