Football Cardio Rush Workout [VIDEO]

Kick off a football-inspired workout with fitness instructor Melissa Koester. You’ll work on your cardio endurance, burning fat and perfecting your agility with tons of foot work. The goal is get through four sets of two exercises, doing five rounds of those exercises in each set. You don’t need any equipment – just some space and a water bottle. Time to get that heart rate up. Let’s go!

Warmup:

Jumping Jacks

Set 1:

High Knees

Burpees

Set 2:

Lateral Shuffle

Jump Squats

Set 3:

Sit-Up

Plank Up Downs

Set 4:

Heismans

Sprint

Finisher: