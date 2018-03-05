25 Super-Flattering Swimsuits to Rock This Summer

1. Karla Colletto Zaha Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit: $258

This glamorous one-piece halter with fun ruffles from Anthropologie is exactly what you need in your life.

2. Diva Patio Folded Bikini: $47

This wireless bikini from Swimsuits For All is sexy and comfortable — it fits almost like a sports bra! Great for ladies with larger busts, the top provides nice lift and support. The bottoms lay nicely and cover any areas that you might want to conceal. Choose your bottom and top size for a perfect fit.

3. Dreamsuit by Miracle Brand Women’s Slimming Control Floral High Neck Tankini Top: $50

Want to conceal your tummy? You’ll be lovely in layers with this high neck tankini. In shades of blue and white, the batik-inspired floral is accented with solid navy. Soft gathers draw the eye upward to the high neckline, and the drapey microfiber skims your silhouette. A back neck tie with keyhole lets you get beach ready with ease, and non-removable foam cups keep you shaped and supported. Pair with a high-waisted navy bottom.

4. Cupshe Office Lady Cross One-piece Swimsuit: $24

Feel like a million bucks in this uuber-chic one-piece from Cupshe. The Office Lady Cross One-piece Swimsuit has the trifecta of flattering details including an empire waist that highlights the smallest part of your body, diagonal stripes in a contrast color to highlight your sexy curves and the halter cut to enhance the appearance of your shoulders. Best part…the price, at only $24!

5. ASOS Tie Front Cut Out Swimsuit: $34

This one-piece’s trendy cutouts give you the sex appeal of a bikini with the coverage of a one-piece.

6. Red Carter Smocked Off the Shoulder Swimsuit: $160

If you’re self conscious about your arms, you’ll love the extra coverage that this festive off-the-shoulder, one-piece. Colorful rickrack on the waistline highlights your waist.

7. The Maria, La Fleur Mesh One-Piece Swimsuit: $128

Classy and sophisticated, the Fleur Maria features a high mesh panel at the front with a sweetheart neckline and a flattering cut at the legs. Fabulous for small and large busts alike, this flattering one-piece features a built in shelf bra, removable bust pads, and is fully lined.

8. Venus Belted Tankini Top: $59

A forgiving tankini styled with a functional self tie belt at the waist to highlight your natural waist. Sexy leopard print and deep v-neck halter are perfect for prowling the beach! Get the matching high-waisted moderate bottom to complete the look for an additional $26.

9. Paperwhite Sarong Front Swimsuit: $50

Feel confident in this core-slimming one-piece from Swimsuits For All. This flattering suit hits all the right buttons with a signature power mesh front tummy-control lining, flattering draped front and side ruched detail.

10. Need I Say Shore? High-Waisted Bikini Bottom in Floral Fantasy: $90

Lounge by the pool in confidence in this gorgeous high waist bikini! Molded cups with accompanying strap keep the girls lifted and secure, while the high waist bottoms give you full coverage. Top and bottom sold separately.

11. Gabifresh X Swimsuits For All Volcano Underwire Bikini: $74

Beautiful suit, cool grommet details, bright color…what more could a girl ask for? A great fit? You got it! This feisty two-piece is ultra supportive and comes in a thick lined fabric.

12. RipCurl G-Bomb Long Sleeve Wetsuit: $100

When the swell comes in, you’ll be ready to show them who’s boss in this super-comfortable, sleek wetsuit that wears like a second skin. The side color bock panels pull you in while the all-over gray slims you.

13. The Treasure Island One-Piece Swimsuit: $128

Quite possibly the perfect suit: The Treasure Island One-piece is exactly what we all want in a suit. Sexy, sophisticated, original and comfortable. The gold zipper at back is the perfect complement to the feminine bow that ties at the back. Fully lined with a built in shelf bra.

14. Cupshe Stars In Sky Dot Bikini Set: $22

Want to rock a two-piece, but keep some coverage for your middle? This charming polka dot bikini is the perfect suit for you!

15. Venus Razor One-Piece: $59

The Venus Razor shaves the inches away with slimming side panels. No confining control panels, it is all a trick of the eye!

16. Trina Turk Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit w/ Contrast Trim: $156

Go ahead and take the plunge in this sexy one-piece from Trina Turk. Colorful trim that lines the bust and waist make this one-piece a stand out.

17. Athleta Vivid Smocked Tankini: $84

This high-coverage swim top has convertible straps that offer you more ways to wear. Rushed fabric gives a complimentary look to this versatile tankini. Make a match with solid or matching bottoms (sold separately).

18. Anthropology Lenny Niemeyer Draped One-Piece Swimsuit: $250

Go ultra-glam in this high-fashion one-piece. The luxurious draping fabric and gorgeous rose hue will make you the belle of the beach!

19. Zapful Plunge Striped One Piece Swimsuit: $20

Retro-inspired one-piece swimsuit with a white, black and red striped pattern. Featuring a folded plunging collarline design on the front and back, it has no underwire, but removable padding for a great shape and comfy fit.

20. Ashley Graham X Swimsuits For All Leader Bikini: $96

Ooze sex appeal in this beautiful high neck, macramé bikini.

21. Athlete Offshore Reversible Bikini: $64

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect set, paddling along the shore, or just taking in the sun, this bikini top is fully reversible so you can switch up your look on the go. Make a match with solid or strip bottoms (sold separately).

22. Kate Spade Stinson Beach One-piece Swimsuit: $138

Whether you’re beach bound or lounging poolside, this “Bathing Beauty” striped graphic maillot will certainly make a splash!

23. Boden USA Santorini Swimsuit: $90

This swimsuit is as supportive as your best friend. The body-sculpting lining keeps everything in place, while the lightly padded fixed cups and built-in shelf offer security that won’t budge. An added a halterneck and flattering panelling gives you that all-important confidence boost. This suit comes in nine fabulous colors and patterns!

24. Gold Print One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit: $228

Shine bright like a diamond in this stunner! Unique one-shoulder, one-piece by Gottex Couture is designed in a shimmering gold leaf print with strappy details on a plunge back to create a sexy silhouette on this lux ribbed swimsuit.

25. Adriana Degreas Bahiana Bandeau Top: $169

Say Aloha to this summer’s flirtiest off-the-shoulder swim top! Fun tropical print is perfect for the hottest days of the summer! (Matching bottoms sold separately).