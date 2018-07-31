Exactly What to Eat to Slim Down

What is the secret to those women who have super toned bodies? The answer is: Passion. A passion for hardcore fitness training and a rigorous clean eating meal plan. We spoke with Carol Stratcher, a nationally certified personal trainer who has over 23 years experience to find out the exact way that these women eat and sculpt their way into top shape! Stracher suggests meeting with a registered dietitian to form the best plan for your own individual body and desired goals.

The meal plans that fitness competitors follow are simple, strict, and packed with protein, lean meats, veggies and complex carbohydrates. This sample meal plan is very basic and ideal for weight loss and building muscle. By eating six small meals a day, you will jump start that metabolism into high, fat burning, speed. Combine this sample meal plan with Popculture.com workouts, and you too, can have a rocking strong body!

WEEK ONE

Meal 1: Calories 332 | Fat: 2g | Carbs: 32g | Protein: 18g

½ cup blueberries

4 egg whites

1/3 cup oatmeal

Meal 2: Calories: 247 | Fat: 11g | Carbs: 19g | Protein: 24g

1 Tbsp natural almond butter

2 multi-grain rice cakes

1 scoop protein powder

Spread almond butter on rice cakes and prepare protein shake with water.

Meal 3: Calories 448 | Fat: 4g | Carbs: 60g | Protein: 41g

½ cup of brown rice

4 ounces baked or boiled chicken breast

¼ cup salsa (organic and no sugar)

1 small garden salad with tomato and onion with 3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

Meal 4: Calories 280 | Fat 14g | Carbs 14g | Protein: 33g

1 Tbsp natural almond butter

1 scoop protein powder

½ cup plain, low-fat yogurt

Meal 5: Calories 354 | Fat: 4g | Carbs 55g | Protein: 26g

1 cup broccoli (prepared either steamed or raw)

1 small garden salad with tomato and onion with 3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tortilla (find low calorie wraps, with high density nutrients) with 4 ounces turkey breast

Meal 6: Calories 173 | Fat 7g | Carbs 11g | Protein 20g

1 Tbsp flax seeds

½ cup strawberries

1 scoop protein powder

Combine all ingredients in blender with tons of ice and one-two cups of water for a protein packed shake!

WEEK TWO

Meal 1: Calories: 370 | Fat: 2g | Carbs: 44g | Protein: 18g

4 egg whites

1/3 cup cooked oats

1 medium apple

Meal 2: Calories: 257 | Fat: 3g | Carbs: 23g | Protein: 36g

4 ounces baked or boiled chicken breast

4 ounce sweet potato (no skin)

Meal 3: Calories: 268 | Fat: 4g | Carbs: 22g | Protein: 37g

½ cup brown rice

4 ounces baked or boiled chicken breast

Meal 4: Calories: 372 | Fat: 0g | Carbs: 43g | Protein: 20g

3 cups of greens

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

4 egg whites

Meal 5: Calories: 248 | Fat: 9g | Carbs: 7g | Protein: 15g

3 egg whites

15 low-sodium almonds

Meal 6: Calories: 126 | Fat: 3g | Carbs: 4g | Protein: 23g

4 ounces tilapia season with Mrs. Dash or other non-sodium seasoning

8 asparagus spears

FITNESS

Drinking 16 ounces of water with each meal in addition to keeping well hydrated during your workouts and throughout the day is key! If you are just looking to shed that baby weight and fit into your skinny jeans you can follow this meal plan 5-6 days a week, allowing yourself to have a “break day.” If you are really ready to start training and build that strong, lean body you have always dreamed of then couple this meal plan with six days of fitness training. Meet with a personal trainer at your local gym to design a total body workout. Or start off with the following videos:

Monday: Legs

Video: 30/20/10 Legs & Booty Workout

Time to make that booty work! Bootcamp instructor Tina Russell takes you through three rounds: 30 reps of each exercise followed by round two of 20 reps and round three of 10 reps. Between each set, you’ll perform high knees (30, 20, then 10). This workout will activate the glutes, abductors, obliques, quads and hamstrings. Give them a good stretch before and after.

» Moves You’ll See:

Alternating Lunges

Sumo-Calf-Raise

Alternating Side Lunges

Alternating Side Bends

Bow and Squat

Donkey Kicks

Right & Left Lying Leg Lift

Tuesday: Chest

Video: 7 Moves to Lift the Girls

How incredible would it be to do a workout that would guarantee a breast lift? Actually, augmenting the girls is not possible with exercise because it’s all soft tissue; however, you can target the pectoral muscles lying underneath. By doing this, you’ll be able to strengthen and lift the shelf they rest on. Follow Real Mom Model Holly through seven exercises selected just for that. You’ll need a stability ball, sliders and a pair of dumbbells. These reps are slow and controlled so you can maximize the strengthening benefits. Get ready to work!

» Moves You’ll See:

V-Slide

Side Plank with Arm Extension

Chest Press and Fly

Pushups with Tricep Extension

Diamond Pushup

Stability Ball Reverse Fly

Pyramid Pulse

Wednesday: Back

Video: We’ve Got Your Back



Work out with Brooke during this bulge-busting, back-strengthening circuit! The plan is to perform seven exercises for 10 reps followed immediately with 30 seconds of ball slams. You can do these moves with or without weights: your choice! But you will need a medicine ball and a bench or sturdy elevated surface. It’s time to work that back side!

» Moves You’ll See:

Ball Slams

IYT Extensions

T-Raise

Plank with Lateral Arm Raise

Pushup Hold

Dumbbell Row with a Twist

Reverse Fly

Dumbbell Pullovers

Thursday: Legs

Video: Get Sexy Legs At Home

There’s nothing better than working out in the privacy of your own home! Follow fitness instructor Melissa Koester through a leg circuit, doing 12 repetitions for each move. You’ll get breaks in between, but if you’re not feeling enough burn, add some dumbbells for extra resistance. You’ll probably need a countertop or chair back to help you balance during the first exercise. Go at your own pace and be mindful of your range of motion. Repeat this circuit as many times as you want!

» Moves You’ll See:

Tip Toe Squat

Reverse Lunge

Power Squats

Booty Lift Plank

Fire Hydrant

Friday: Shoulders

Video: Show Off Your Shoulders

Just in time for tank top season! This workout uses a series of exercises to isolate the shoulders and strengthen the surrounding muscles like the triceps and chest. You’ll need a resistance band, med ball or squishy ball and dumbbell or kettlebell. You can always sub the weights with a water bottle. Fitness instructor Melissa Koester will demo the moves and modifications and go through every single rep with you. Your shoulders will be burning by the end of this workout!

» Moves You’ll See:

Elevated Shoulder Taps

Decline Pushups

Tricep Dips on Step

Band Pull Aparts

T Raises with Resistance Band

Upright Rows

Woodchoppers

Single Arm Clean and Press

Windmill

Saturday: Biceps and Triceps

Video: 30/20/10 Arm Bootcamp

This workout is so much more than it seems! You start with 30 reps of each exercise, doing a burst of cardio in between each one one. Once you finish a round, you go back and do it all over again with 20 reps, then again with 10 reps. Bootcamp instructor Tina Russell will help push you through every single rep so you can tone and strengthen your upper body the way you want! Grab a pair of dumbbells and some water. Let’s go!

» Moves You’ll See:

Curl to Press

Bent Over Rows

Tricep Extension

Alternating Swing Curls

Front/Lateral Raises

Floor Tricep Dips

Fly with Bridge

Skull Crusher

Sunday: Rest



Add an hour of cardio (like our Ladder 10 Cardio Workout) of your choice after each strength training workout, and if you can fit an extra half-hour later in the day you will see results that much sooner.

What is important to remember is that you can prepare and train your body for a specific fitness event or special occasion, but you want to make sure that your hard work isn’t just about that one particular day, it has to be a lifestyle choice and change. Make it about you as a person and not about an event! Try to enjoy what you eat and eat with a purpose. Make your workouts effective and fun, which are key to long term success.

Disclaimer: The content on Popculture.com, including text, graphics and images, are for informational purposes only. The content of this website is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have. Do not disregard professional medical advice. Not all exercises are suitable for everyone.