Emilia Clarke Goes Topless In Screenshots From New Movie ‘The Voice From The Stone’

New photos from the set of Emilia Clarke's upcoming film The Voice From The Stone have surfaced that show the 30-year-old topless in a racy sex scene.

The Game of Thrones star can be seen in the screenshots baring it all while getting extra close and personal between the sheets with her co-star Martin Csokas.

In the film, which is set in the 1950's, Emilia Clarke portrays a nurse named Verona. She is tasked with taking care of a troubled boy who refuses to speak after his mother dies, according to Daily Mail. Clarke's character becomes romantically involved with the boy's father, played by Csokas, thus the steamy sex scenes.

The brunette beauty is no stranger to showing her body for the camera. In HBO hit series Game of Thrones, Clarke has gone nude for multiple scenes over the course of the show's six seasons. The Me Before You star has said in the past that she is asked frequently about doing onscreen nudity, but feels no need to explain herself to her critics.

"If you've watched Game of Thrones then, spoiler, you will have seen me in the nude," she said. There are plenty of ways in which people want me to respond to questions about this fact. And plenty of reasons why I do not feel the need to justify myself."

Emilia Clarke has been quite busy in recent months. Most notably, she signed on to appear in the untitled Star Wars prequel about Han Solo, which is set for a 2018 release.

An announcement on StarWars.com read: "Emilia Clarke is heading to a galaxy far, far away - and she's going to meet Han and Chewie. StarWars.com is excited to announce that Clarke will join the upcoming untitled Han Solo Star Wars movie."

Clarke discussed the role while chatting with the Los Angeles Daily News.

"I genuinely can't tell you anything other than Alden [who is playing a young Han Solo] is magnificent, and it's a delight to do something on that level with really cool actors and nice people," Clarke said. "But it's even scarier talking about that than Game of Thrones."

[H/T Daily Mail, Winteriscoming.net]