Courtney Stodden Reveals Gold Booty Pic For Her ‘Pic Of The Day’

Last week, Courtney Stodden made appearances with a mystery man as she essentially confirmed all rumors that she had split with her husband Doug Hutchison. Any breakup can be rough on a couple, so it's important to find reasons to continue working through the difficult time. In the case of Stodden, she took to Instagram to motivate not just herself, but also all of her followers.

Stay sensual #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:45pm PST

This is a trying time for the actress, but it's good to see she's keeping her priorities in check and is remembering that no matter how tough life can get, it's important to stay sensual.

If the photo with the motivating caption wasn't enough evidence that Stodden is taking the message to heart, she was recently spotted walking a dog through Central Park while wearing nothing more than a sheer red bra as a top.

When you combine her dog walking outfit with her Instagram post and her liaisons with unknown men, Stodden hasn't had a problem staying sensual after her separation from Hutchison.

The couple has been surrounded by controversy ever since they're public debut, as Hutchison is 30 years Stodden's senior. Making matters more complicated is that the two met when Stodden was only 16 and she participated in some of Hutchison's acting classes.

Do you think it was love at first sight or did the pair wait until they were both legally adults to pursue their romantic relationship? Let us know in the comments!

