Charlie Hunnam Reveals New Details About His Three ‘Terrible, Painful Years’ Married To Katharine Towne

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has spoken out about his love life and his first marriage that he characterized as "three terrible, painful expensive years."

The 37-year-old actor opened up about tying the knot with actress Katharine Towne at age 18, after only knowing her for three weeks. Hunnam explained that the two of them fell madly in love for one another while meeting an audition for Dawson's Creek.

According to the British actor, he and Katharine got married in the middle of the night at a chapel in Las Vegas.

"The first time I was ever in Vegas I got married, which didn't turn out that well," Hunnam said. "I'd known the girl for three weeks, and we'd fallen madly in love, it was the first time I'd ever been in love."

Hunnam's marriage to Katharine Towne lasted from 1999 to 2002. While chatting with the AP, Charlie attempted to rationalize their decision to get married at the time.

"We came to Vegas because, in our 18-year-old minds, we thought, 'What if we never see each other again? Let's get married! And then we'll have to see each other again, even if it's just to get divorced!"

"And so we came to Vegas, but I couldn't even get a drink! So I didn't think I was going to actually be able to get married! I thought it was just a lark! But we sort of psyched ourselves into it and then at two o'clock in the morning, we ended up getting married."

Even though Charlie Hunnam characterized his marriage as "three terrible, painful expensive years," he did find a silver lining out of the situation.

"I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good," he said. "There was a small victory!"

Since 2005, Hunnam has been in a long-term relationship with his jewelry designer girlfriend Morgana McNelis, according to Daily Mail. Unlike his marriage, Charlie says that he believes this relationship will last.

"This is a girl I love very much and have spent the last eleven years of my life with and hope to spend the next sixty years," he said in a statement via Facebook. "She has been my loyal and supportive partner long before I had any success or money."

