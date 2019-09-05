Boost Your Weight Loss with These 13 Snacks

Many people trying to lose weight are under the impression that they cannot snack in between meals, but that could not be further from the truth! Snacking can be beneficial for weight loss if you’re eating the right portions of the right foods! In fact, certain snacks can even speed up your metabolism. Check out these 13 weight loss snacks that can help you shed the pounds.

1. Kale chips: We know, they’re not as good as potato chips, but they will help you reach your weight loss goals! Besides, these are pretty darn good! Check out our yummy recipe here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Oatmeal: You already know we love oatmeal here at PopCulture, but did you know it’s full of fiber? It will keep you fuller longer to help eliminate cravings, plus you can garnish it with whatever fruit and spices take your fancy!

​

3. Raspberries: So apples are not your favorite? Grab some raspberries instead. Eat them plain or add them to a smoothie or oatmeal recipe from above! They’re a great source of fiber and vitamin C; plus they help lower cholesterol. Yes, please!

4. Cheesy Lemon Pepper Dip: This super easy dip is just cottage cheese mixed with lemon pepper! Add some carrots and peas and you’ve got yourself a healthy snack! Here’s the recipe.

5. Veggies with Almond Butter: This sweet dip will wake up your taste buds and calm any cravings you had before! Almond butter is so versatile, it can even help you lose weight! Here’s the recipe for the veggies and almond butter.

​

6. Sesame Squares: This healthy treat will be the highlight of your afternoon! Just be sure to let them refrigerate for four hours before eating. Here’s the recipe.

7. Nuts: Nuts are a great source of fiber, plus they contain all those good fats you need. Check out some great spiced nut recipes here!



>> Read more: Fiber Face-Off: Top 10 High-Fiber Snacks

8. Mixed Berry Ice Pops: Do you like a frozen treat every now and then? Check out these delicious and healthy Berry and Honey Yogurt Popsicles. Unlike the popsicles you were so fond of as a kid, these don’t have all the extra sugars, but they do have all the same flavor!

9. Smoothies: Smoothies are an amazing snack because you can sneak in so many nutrients, and they still taste like dessert! Check out our favorite fiber-filled smoothies and the recipe for our Green Monster Smoothie here.

10. Healthy Deviled Eggs: Add some protein to your life with these healthy alternatives to mayo-ridden deviled eggs! Here’s the yummy recipe.

​

11. PB Yogurt Dip & Apple Slices: Bet you didn’t think you could eat dip while losing weight! This sweet dip is made from a yogurt base and really amps things up. Here’s the recipe!

12. Summer Roasted Gazpacho: Ever heard of it? It’s basically a liquid salad, aka salsa. Try it with veggies, kale chips or low-fat pita chips. Healthy snacking never tasted so good! Here’s the recipe.

13. Apples: If you don’t have time to whip together dips and various other recipes, why not just grab an apple on your way out the door? A small apple contains four grams of fiber, plus tons of vitamin C and potassium!

>> Read more: What Does One Serving of Fruit Really Look Like?