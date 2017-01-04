A ‘Very Personal,’ Unapproved Post Goes Up On Kylie Jenner’s App About Tyga

Kylie Jenner explained to her fans that she wasn't going to be posting on her own app anymore after an unapproved message was shared regarding her relationship with longtime boyfriend Tyga.

The post has since been deleted since going live on Wednesday morning. Apparently someone wrote a message that was purporting to have been written by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star herself.

The note was a list of "thing I do to spoil my man," which included: "Make your sex life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages."

The 19-year-old model took to Twitter to share this message with her followers about the incident:

"Hey guys from now on I won't be posting personally on my app anymore...a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it's unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I'm sorry and I know we will figure somethng [sic] out so we can all be satisfied. Love you."

Kylie's team gave this statement regarding the mishap:

"This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie's app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie's words, was not Kylie's idea and had not been sent to her for approval. We'd like to sincerely apologize to Kylie for this mistake and the fans because it was never our intention to misrepresent Kylie and Kylie's voice. We deeply regret that this happened and will work hard to ensure this never occurs again."

As you might imagine, many on Twitter begged the question: if she won't be posting on the app, is it really Kylie's app anymore?

What are your thoughts about Kylie's app fiasco?

