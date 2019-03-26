A Low-Carb Cranberry Bread That’s Almost Too Good to Be True

(Photo: Blogilates)

If you've been searching for the perfect, healthy-but-satisfying holiday dessert, look no further. This cranberry orange bread from Bloglilates packs some serious antioxidant power and stays low-carb because it can be made without any white flour (bye bye, gluten!) or refined sugar. Plus, this warm, tasty dessert lends itself perfectly to the holidays and Christmas gift exchanges! The best part? The recipe is both guilt- and effort-free: All you have to do is simply toss the ingredients into a blender, making for a super easy way to impress without any kitchen mess or stress.

Yields: 9 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 room temperature eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

juice from 1 orange (about ¼ cup)

2¼ cups blanched almond flour

⅓ cup monk fruit (or erythritol, coconut sugar, or sweetener of choice)

¾ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon sea salt

¼ cup melted coconut oil

1 cup fresh cranberries

1 tablespoon orange zest

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Cover the bottom of an 8x4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Coat the paper and the sides of the pan with cooking spray. In a large blender, add the eggs, vanilla and orange juice. Blend on low for 10 seconds. Add in the flour, sweetener, baking soda, salt and oil, and blend on low for 10 seconds. Pulse in the cranberries and orange zest until most of the berries have broken up slightly. They do not need to be blended fully. Pour into loaf pan and bake for 40-42 minutes. Cool before removing. Enjoy!

Calories: 256

Protein: 9g

Fat: 22g

Carbs: 5g

Fiber: 3.5g