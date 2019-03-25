9 Bicep-Sculpting Moves For Sexy Summer Arms

In an effort to look fabulous in our swimsuits, we tend to focus more on our lower body trouble spots and often neglect our arms. However, if you’re ready for beautiful biceps, all you need to get your guns in gear are some dumbbells and these nine killer arm exercises!

1. Dumbbell Curls:

This is an easy way to tone your arms.

Step 1: Grab a pair of dumbbells and let them hang at arm’s length at the edge of your hips. Turn your arms so that your palms face forward.

Step 2: Tuck your elbows into your sides and bend them, curling the dumbbells up to your shoulders. Make sure your elbows stay stationary and your upper arms do not move.

Step 3: Slowly lower the weights back to your thighs. Your arms should be fully extended at the bottom. That is one rep.

2. Shoulder Press:

This shoulder press is not only an extremely effective weight lifting exercise for the shoulders, it also helps tone the arms, core and back.

Step 1: With arms bent and weights at shoulder level, exhale and push dumbbells up above your head until arms are straight.

Step 2: Inhale as you slowly bring weights back to starting position.

3. Tricep Pushup:

Looking to kick your pushup into high gear? This pushup will leave your arms screaming!

Step 1: Get into a standard pushup position with your hands directly in front of your chest, squeezing your elbows to your sides. Lower your chest toward the floor while keeping your upper arms parallel to your sides and your elbows pointing straight back. Lead with your chest, not your head.

Step 2: Push back up to start.

4. Hammer Curls:

With a dumbbell in each hand, turn palms inward, toward each other. With hands at your sides, slowly curl up weights until elbows are fully bent. Lower arms down slowly, returning to start position.

Step 1: Standing upright with core engaged, weights resting at sides with palms facing in.

Step 2: Curl the dumbbells up, thumbs on top, until they reach shoulders. Lower to start position with control.

5. Side Planks:

Side planks are amazing not only for whipping those arms into shape, but also for ripping up your obliques as well.

Step 1: Begin by sitting on the floor on one hip and pushing yourself up into side plank. The shoulder should be stacked over the wrist and the chest and hips should be facing the same side. Stack or stagger the feet, or do the plank on stacked knees if you feel you need more balance.

Modification (Beginner): If you find this to be difficult, bend your bottom leg behind you like a kickstand.

6. Reverse Fly:

Step 1: Lie face down on top of a stability ball with your chest hanging just off the ball and your feet in a wide stance. Hold dumbbells in each hand, palms facing each other, letting your arms hang straight down from your shoulders.

Step 2: Pull the shoulders back and down and lift your arms up and out to your sides. Stop when your arms are at shoulder level and squeeze shoulder blades.

Step 3: Return arms to start position and repeat.

7. Concentration Curl:

The stability ball in this move allows you to truly focus on your bicep muscles, while also actively engaging your core.

Step 1: Sit on a chair or bench holding a dumbbell in right hand.

Step 2: Lean forward, placing right elbow on inside of right thigh, arm extended with thumb up.

Step 3: Slowly curl weight toward shoulder, rotating hand until palm faces up. Hold, then slowly lower back to start. Complete all your reps on one side and then repeat on opposite side.

8. Chaturanga Pushup:

This one combines a classic yoga move with a bicep-busting pushup to get those arms burning!

Step 1: Start in Downward Facing Dog.

Step 2: Lower into plank position with your arms and body straight, shoulders over your wrists, keeping your belly engaged.

Step 3: Exhale and bend your elbows, lowering down to a hover.

Step 4: Inhale to roll forward onto the tops of the feet, sweep the chest forward, and arch the spine, coming into Upward Facing Dog.

9. Double Kettlebell Pushup:

This one really pumps up the intensity of the traditional pushup to get results fast!

Step 1: Place the 2 kettlebells on the floor shoulder width apart.

Step 2: Get into pushup position (either on your knees or your toes) Place your hands on the flat part or grasp the handle of each kettlebell.

Step 3: Lower your body towards the ground leading with your chest.

Step 4: Press back up into starting position.

So remember, your arms need love, too. Make sure that your amazing bikini body is well rounded by incorporating these exercises into your routine two to three times a week.



