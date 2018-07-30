7 Moves to Lift the Girls [VIDEO]

How incredible would it be to do a workout that would guarantee a breast lift? Actually, augmenting the girls is not possible with exercise because it’s all soft tissue; however, you can target the pectoral muscles lying underneath. By doing this, you’ll be able to strengthen and lift the shelf they rest on. Follow fitness instructor Holly Beck through seven exercises selected just for that. You’ll need a stability ball, sliders and a pair of dumbbells. These reps are slow and controlled so you can maximize the strengthening benefits. Get ready to work!

Moves You’ll See

Videos by PopCulture.com