6 Ways to Squeeze in a Quickie

Many parts of life should be planned in advance, but sex doesn’t have to be. In fact, nothing’s hotter than a sporadic moment of intimacy in an otherwise normal day. Getting hot and heavy right before you head off to work or go about your normal routine is an excellent way to spice up your love life and experience something new with your partner.

Not only are quickies fun and sexy, but they’re also really healthy for relationships. Studies have found that couples who have sex more frequently are more likely to maximize happiness and experience better wellbeing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Want to initiate a quickie but aren’t sure how to get started? Here are six ways to squeeze one in and achieve a new level in your sex life.

1. Get Busy on the Stairs Before You Leave

How to Do It:

Have one partner kneel on a staircase while the other faces the stairs from behind them. Then, use the stairs and/or railings for support as you enter them from behind.

Why It Rocks:

This type of quickie is incredible for two reasons. First of all, it engages a new location, which can be sexy and exciting. Secondly, it utilizes an angle that provides excellent access to a woman’s G-spot and plenty of pleasure to the man.

2. Engage in a Literal Pick-Me-Up

How to Do It:

Essentially, this method requires you to pretend you’re in a steamy romance movie. The male partner picks the woman up and wraps her legs around his waist while she uses her arms to support herself around his neck or shoulders. Then, the man enters the woman while still holding her in the air.

Why It Rocks:

Quickies are supposed to be one thing above all else: quick. There’s nothing speedier than banging one out while standing, wherever you are, whenever you feel turned on. The strength and difficulty of the position only add to the sexual excitement.

» Read More: 5 Standing Sex Positions to Heat Up Your Love Life

3. Give the Kitchen Table a New Purpose

How to Do It:

Have the woman sit on the edge of the table with her legs spread so that the man can enter her while standing. If you really want to spice things up, have the woman lie down on the table while the male partner raises her calves to his shoulders.

Why It Rocks:

Who knew the kitchen table could be so erotic? Not only does it provide a new, pleasurable angle, but it also suits the intensity and uniqueness of a quickie.

4. Engage a Vibrator

How to Do It:

Choose whatever sexual position best suits the moment, but throw in a vibrator to speed things up. It will help the woman achieve her orgasm quickly without much foreplay, which is essential during a quickie.

Why It Rocks:

Whether you’re doing it doggy-style or riding cowgirl, a vibrator can take things to the next level without requiring much time. This means you can squeeze your quickie in before work or other obligations.

» Read More: 8 Best Sex Toys

5. Do It With Your Clothes On

How to Do It:

Start by making out, then transition into sex without ripping everything off. It’s a quickie, so there’s not always time to completely redress. Take this is as an opportunity to get busy underneath the clothing.

Why It Rocks:

Nothing says “quick, I need you now” like hiking up a skirt and unbuttoning pants for easy access. Obviously, you’ll need to remove some clothing in order to get started, but it’s the rough-and-tough aspect that makes this technique a great move for quickies.

6. Use Lube to Get Things Going

How to Do It:

Use some lubrication to get things ready before sex. This will speed up the process and make it immeasurably more enjoyable for both parties.

Why It Rocks:

No matter how turned on a woman may be, it takes time for her body to react. Lube can help her feel ready for intercourse faster, thereby aiding in the whole “quick” part of a quickie.

In all honesty, quickies aren’t about having the best technique or using the right moves. They’re about embracing spontaneity and keeping things exciting. Take it from us: your partner won’t complain, no matter which of these ideas you experiment with first.

Related:

9 Things to Bring to the Bedroom that Aren’t Sex

8 Ways to Make Doggy Style Even Sexier

9 Positions to Try When You’re Bored With the Classics

Beat Bedroom Boredom: 5 Ways to Spice Things Up

