6 Bad Panty Habits That Make Your Vagina Sad

Underwear is the last line of defense between your ladybits and the outside world, but the wrong pair can wreak havoc on your vaginal health. Redbook has a few bad habits that can cause problems.

1. Wearing the same pair post-workout: When you change out of your sweaty gym shorts, make sure you also grab a fresh pair of undies. “Yeast and bacteria love a warm, moist, dark environment,” says Octavia Cannon, DO, a board-certified OBGYN, co-owner of Arboretum Obstetrics & Gynecology in Charlotte, NC, and Vice President of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians & Gynecologists. Sweaty briefs are a breeding ground for fungi and bacteria, so change out of them ASAP.

: Breathable cotton is the best fabric choice for everyday wear. “If you choose undies made of other fabrics, select a cotton crotch whenever possible,” Dr. Cannon says. If you have a few cute-but-impractical pairs you simply can’t part with, just save ’em for special occasions, and rock the moisture-wicking fabrics on a daily basis. Letting your vag breathe will reduce your risk of infections.3. Getting lax about laundry: We’re all guilty of occasionally taking a pair off the top of the laundry pile and giving them a repeat performance. But unless they’re seriously spotless, you’re better off with a fresh pair. “Please wear your undies only once before washing them — especially thong underwear,” Dr. Cannon says. Just like sweaty underwear, a dirty pair can breed bacteria and put you at risk for infections. No clean undies in the drawer? It is okay to go commando if you’re comfortable with it.

