50 Recipes to Satisfy Your Chocolate Craving

Is your sweet tooth driving you wild? Trying to hold back a craving could result in a binge. Instead of letting it bottle up, treat yourself to healthier sweets! Here are 50 chocolate recipes that you can feel good about.

1. Copycat Cosmic Brownies: How many times have your kids begged you to pick up Cosmic Brownies at the store? No longer do you have to balk at the decision, because we’ve got a healthier copycat recipe you can make at home! At only 142 calories (compared to 273) and 11 grams of sugar (compared to 23.5), you won’t need any more convincing. Click here to see the full recipe!

2. Chocolate Peanut Butter Apple Nachos: These “nachos” make for the perfect after-school snack your kids will request time and time again. Granny Smith apples, dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter and sweet coconut flakes all combine for a delicious healthy nacho recipe. At only 87 calories for three “nachos,” both you AND the kids can gobble them up! Click here for the recipe.

3. No-Bake Chocolate Protein Cookies: Make this your post-workout snack for a dose of protein and for a quick craving killer! They are tasty, simple and great to freeze and enjoy later! Try them out for yourself!

4. Chocolate Cookie Sandwich with Chocolate Cream Filling: Ready for a snackable, skinny, chocolate treat? This recipe is great when you need a little chocolate fix, and perfect for after school snacks. Get the recipe by clicking here.

5. Two-Ingredient Chocolate Pumpkin Brownies: Easy to make, easier to eat! This recipe only calls for two ingredients, so you know it’s something that a busy mom can manage. Click here to check it out.

6. Chocolate Raspberry Frosted Protein Cupcakes: Question: What do you get when you combine chocolate and fresh raspberries into a cupcake? Answer: A decadent and sweet-tooth-satisfying dessert. Click here to see the recipe!

7. S’more Fluff: Craving got you down? Cure it with this delicious treat! It tastes just like a summer campfire snack but without the sticky fingers. It’s a great recipe to share with friends, so next time you host girls’ night, whip together this fluffy treat! Click here to check it out.

8. Skinny Dr. Pepper Fudge Brownies: This recipe is definitely fun to make, and your friends and family will have no idea what the secret ingredient is! They’ll also have no idea how many calories this skinny recipe saved them. See the nutrition info here.

9. Chocolate Marshmallow Madness Cupcakes: Bake up a yummy batch of these cupcakes to share with your kids (they will love them too) and store for later when you need a little something sweet. Check it out here.

10. Healthy Chocolate Whoopie Pies: Here is a great-tasting and quick recipe for a sweet dessert that you can enjoy without feeling guilty or sabotaging your dieting efforts! It’s great for both moms and kids! Get the recipe here.

11. Protein Brownie Cookies: Protein is the secret ingredient in these filling and fabulous treats. Make a batch or two and delight in a super-nutritious snack! They are great pre- or post-workout! Click here for details.

12. Healthy Dark Chocolate No-Bake Bars: Enjoy an on-the-go snack that doesn’t require an oven! The combination of dates, nuts, dark chocolate and oats make this recipe so good for you. Click here for the full recipe.

13. Skinny Peanut Butter Swirl Brownies: Brownies like these will impress the family, but only you will know just how skinny they are! Make sure you save a few for yourself before your kids get their hands on them! Try them out here.

14. Quinoa Brownies: Sneak in some super foods with these decadent brownies! They have added health food benefits, but taste like a traditional (and delicious) brownie! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

15. Skinny Dark Chocolate Zucchini Bread: This is perfect for chocolate cravings because you can eat it for breakfast, a snack or dessert. It’s even great for sneaking some veggies to your kids! Click here for step-by-step instructions.

16. Sinful Superfood Cookies: Let’s face it. “Cookies” and “skinny” are two words that just don’t go hand-in-hand… until now! These Sinful Superfood Cookies are truly divine. This will quickly become one of your favorite go-to recipes for homemade cookies that you and your family will be constantly craving. Click here to see what’s in them!

17. Cauliflower Chocolate Cake: You’ll have to trust us on this one. Cauliflower makes a great add-in for recipes. The texture it gives really adds to the experience and we could all use the healthy nutrients! Check it out here.

18. Dark Chocolate Guinness Cake: Beer and chocolate… what else needs to be said? You may not want to tell hubby what’s in it or else it’ll be gone in a flash! It also helps that each slice is less than 300 calories. Click here for more nutritional information.

19. Chocolate Bark with Toasted Quinoa: For a less traditional dessert, make some of this bark! It’s really tasty and great for munching when you need a quick sweet treat! It also looks awesome in a goodie bag tied with a bow. Click here for the recipe.

20. Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries: For a hint of chocolate surrounded by sweetness, try this tasty and simple treat! It’s a great flavor combination that you won’t want to miss. Click here for instructions.

21. Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies: Take it back to the basics with a chocolate chip cookie! But don’t worry, we’ve removed the gluten so it can fit your lifestyle! Check out the recipe here.

22. Copycat Chocolate Brownie Vitamuffins: Love Vitatops but hate the cost? These are amazing, and at less than 30 calories a muffin, they are even more fun to enjoy! Click here to make your own.

23. Chocolate Fudge Bars with Pecans and Maca: Think eating vegan means forcing down nothing but leafy greens? Think again. These bars are delicious, chocolatey and taste like a big no-no, but are actually made with wholesome ingredients! Find out what they are here.

24. Flourless Chocolate Chip Brownie Pie: Is it a brownie or a pie? Does it matter? It’s chocolatey, delicious and you won’t have to feel guilty about it! When you need to treat yourself, this is a must-have. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

25. Healthy Cookie Dough Dip: This recipe is made to eat unbaked, so don’t worry about the risks that come with raw cookie dough, because there are no eggs in this recipe! It is great served on ladies’ night or to the kids with a side of graham crackers for dipping. (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

26. One-Minute Chocolate Cake: Need chocolate immediately? If you don’t have time to slave over a hot oven all day, try making this mug cake. It will literally only take you a minute! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

27. Easy Salted Oat Fudge: Feeling fudgey? This recipe is easy to follow and easier to eat! The salt gives it just the right flavor, and a small piece of this is sure to kick your chocolate craving. (via Cookie + Kate)

28. Vegan Chocolate Cherry Cake: Don’t let the vegan part scare you away. This chocolate cake is moist, decadent and everything you want out of chocolate, with the added taste of cherries! It’s a great dessert to bring to a party or share with friends! (via Cookie + Kate)

29. Skinny Chocolate Chili Cookies: This is a cookie like you’ve never had! With a hint of spice, you’ll love these chocolate cookies! They’re great to bring to a party to impress your friends or surprise hubby with them. (via The Skinny Fork)

30. Skinny Whole Wheat Brownies: Make some skinny swaps and you’ll have a brownie with less calories but all the taste! Whether it’s to take to an event or just to treat yourself, these brownies will hit the spot. (via The Skinny Fork)

31. Baked Red Velvet Donuts: Need chocolate early? If you wake up with a craving, don’t deprive yourself all day! This recipe makes it acceptable to eat chocolate for breakfast! Get the recipe here.

32. Frozen S’mores: S’mores aren’t restricted to summer time! There are tons of ways to make a S’more, but have you ever had it frozen? This is a great afternoon treat for you and the kids. (via Marin Mama Cooks)

33. Chocolate Coconut Pie: Do you like pie, dark chocolate and coconut? If you answered yes, then this pie is for you! This pie tastes like a chocolate macaroon and promises not to disappoint. (via Marin Mama Cooks)

34. German Chocolate Quinoa Brownies: Enjoy the rich and decadent taste of German chocolate cake in a moist brownie! This recipe is perfect for treating yourself to some chocolate when the cravings hit hard! (via My Whole Food Life)

35. Salted Caramel Chocolate Tarts: Gluten- and grain-free, this recipe is a great option for those with diet restrictions. It’s even vegan-friendly! Regardless of your diet restrictions, everyone deserves a chocolate treat. (via My Whole Good Life)

36. Mini Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake: Who would have thought cheesecake could be vegan? Not only is this a tasty and wholesome recipe, but it comes in mini portions to help you keep portion control when the cravings kick in. (via My Whole Food Life)

37. Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cookies: For a quick chocolate fix, grab one of these cookies! The dark chocolate is enhanced by the raspberry for a full flavored cookie. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

38. Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownies: If you’re a lover of the chocolate and peanut butter combination than you’ll go crazy for this dessert! It hits the nail on the head when it comes to the perfect ratio and is sure to satisfy your craving. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

39. Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Cookie Bars: Amp up your cookies with this recipe! These tasty treat are cookies times 10, but without the guilt. For a classic cookie taste with some oomf, you’ll want this recipe. (via Two Peas and Their Pod)

40. Maple Bourbon Bacon Dark Chocolate Bark: This recipe is chocolate in a way you may have not tried before, but it tastes amazing and will kick that craving! If you’re feeling adventurous, you should keep this recipe in mind. (via Nosh and Nourish)

41. Triple Chocolate Cocoa Puffs Krispy Treats: This is a tasty way to eat your cereal! This chocolate recipe has a satisfying crunch with it, so you can kick two kinds of cravings with one treat. Not to mention it’s a no-bake recipe, so it’s extra easy! (via Rachel Cooks)

42. Banana and Chocolate Pudding Dessert Bites: This is an easy and fun recipe that’s great for you and the kids! It’s the perfect portion control for Mom and also great for tiny hands! (via Rachel Cooks)

43. Raw Raspberry Chocolates: Simple and sophisticated, these chocolates are perfect for a quick snack when you need something sweet! Make them for yourself or give them as a homemade gift! (via Gourmande in Kitchen)

44. Dark Chocolate Macaroon Thumbprint Cookies: This is a cookie you’ll want to keep for yourself! Share them even once and your friends will demand you make them a batch every time you see them. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

45. Dark Chocolate Mousse Truffles: These little squares are pure deliciousness. Each bite has a bold flavor inside the velvety texture of this truffle. If you want to impress, this is the recipe for you. (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

46. Grain-Free Almond Cupcakes with Chocolate Avocado Frosting: As far as healthy cupcakes go, this one is up there. Fear not, however; it’s still delicious! Try them out for yourself. (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

47. Chocolate-Covered Bananas with Coconut and Sea Salt: This is a simple way to get some chocolate! It’s good for you and the kids; plus they aren’t complicated to make! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

48. Raw Chocolate Coconut Cupcake with Avocado Frosting: Rich, dense and creamy, this cupcake is hard to pass up. When you need a dessert but want to stay wholesome, this recipe is perfect! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

49. Chocolate Covered Clementines: You can get your chocolate fix while still eating a healthy snack. This is also a great way to show your kids that eating healthy can be fun and tasty! (via Girl Makes Food)

50. Dark Chocolate Brown Rice Pudding: This is a rice pudding with a sweet and decadent taste! It’s great for dessert after a heavy meal and perfect to make for your next date night! (via Girl Makes Food)