50 No-Cook Dinners for Nights You Have Zero Time

Sometimes it’s nice to not have to rely on your stove or oven when making a delicious meal or dessert for the family. Check out these 50 no-cook recipes that are quick to make and will make you forget you even have a stove in the kitchen!

1. Skinny Pizza Wrap: Who says you need an oven to make a tasty pizza treat? Try out Skinny Mom’s pizza wrap recipe that will leave your kids wanting more! Click here for the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

2. Skinny California Roll Wraps: If you’re interested in trying out a California roll in a slightly different form then this recipe is one to check out! Here’s the recipe.

3. Massaged Kale Salad with Strawberries and Coconut-Lime Dressing: It only takes 10 minutes to prepare this delicious kale and strawberry salad. With coconut-lime dressing, this salad will taste more like a dessert! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

4. Open-Faced Greek Sandwich: Hummus is a delicious and healthy addition to any sandwich. Try out this open-faced Greek sandwich that is quick and easy to make! Check out the recipe here.

5. Mexican Cucumber Salad: In the mood for Mexican? This combination of cucumber, peppers, chiles, onion, cilantro, and more, will send your taste buds through the roof! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

​

6. Monster Muffaletta: This sandwich will give you that Italian feel with the combination of meats and cheese. (via Food Network)

7. Berry Salad with Sweet Chipotle Dressing: Nothing is better than some fresh berries on a summer afternoon. Check out this berry salad with sweet chipotle dressing to satisfy your fruit craving! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

>> Read more: 10 No-Heat Lunches to Take to Work

8. Persian-Style Cucumber Soup: Nothing like some chilled cucumber soup on a chilly day! This recipe is nourishing with a sweet taste so check it out! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

9. Spiced Avocado Sandwich: Made with green tabasco sauce, this spiced avocado sandwich is a go-to lunch for work! (via Martha Stewart)

10. Summertime Aguas Frescas: This fiber-filled recipe is a refreshing transformation of fresh fruits! (via Cookie + Kate)

» Read more: Top 5 Tips For Making the Best Healthy Smoothie

​

11. Red Cabbage, Mint and Granny Smith Apple Slaw: This low-carb slaw is cheap and easy to make; all you need is a cutting board and the ingredients to prepare this gorgeous recipe! (via I Breath I’m Hungry)

12. Nutty Banana Split Smoothie: In the mood for a banana split but don’t want to indulge in too many calories? Try out this nutty banana split smoothie recipe! (via The Balanced Blonde)

13. Spicy Asian Chicken Salad Lettuce Cups: It only takes 2o minutes to prepare this appetizing meal. All you need is store-bought rotisserie chicken and other additional ingredients to quickly prepare this recipe. (via Food & Wine)

14. Radicchio, Chayote, Asian Pear, Basil, and Pecan Slaw: This recipe is filled with yummy ingredients combined with blue cheese dressing to satisfy your taste buds! (via I Breathe I’m Hungry)

15. Chicken and Black Bean Tostadas: This Mexican-inspired main dish only takes 15 minutes to prepare and will leave your family wanting more! (via Delish)

​

16. Tuna Salad Collard Wrap: Paleo and gluten-free, this tuna salad collard wrap is packed with nutrients and only takes 15 minutes to make! (via In Sonnet’s Kitchen)

17. Gourmet Chia Seed Pudding: This recipe may seem a little challenging, but hey, how often can you say you made something from scratch? Try out this gourmet chia seed pudding recipe that is vegan-friendly. (via Oh She Glows)

18. Easy Keto Broccoli Slaw Recipe: Can’t get enough slaw? Try out this dairy- and gluten-free keto broccoli recipe for you and your family to try! (via I Breathe I’m Hungry)

19. Zucchini Lasagna with Farmer Cheese: Have you ever heard of zucchini lasagna? If you haven’t, it’s made with fresh zucchini and tomato layered cheese and basil leaves. You won’t be disappointed with this recipe! (via Martha Stewart)

20. Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil Salad: If you’re in need of a quick no-cook recipe, this tomato, mozzarella and basil salad is one to try! It takes only five minutes to prepare this yummy salad. (via Food Network)

​

21. Peanut Butter and Banana Wrap: Who says you can only have a PB&J for lunch? Try this PB and banana protein wrap for your family when you want to whip up something quick! For an even more fun twist, try our PB&J Sushi!

22. Greek Cucumber Salad with Lemon and Feta: Time to get out your spiralizer to try this healthy cucumber salad recipe! Perfect for you and your family,this no-cook meal will soon be a favorite. (via Skinnytaste)

23. Skinny Lobster Roll: If you’re craving seafood, try this skinny lobster roll recipe. It takes only eight minutes of prep time and is about 200 calories per serving!

24. Hummus-Stuffed Pitas: With only a few ingredients, a quick prep time and a great flavor, this pita meal will soon be a favorite thanks to its fresh flavors! (via The Live-In Kitchen)

25. Red Cabbage, Radicchio and Endive Salad: This tasteful salad is full of nutrients and only takes 20 minutes to prepare! (via Gourmande in the Kitchen)

​

26. Skinny Berry Protein Smoothie: Loaded with protein and delicious berry flavor, this protein smoothie only takes five minutes to prepare and is a perfect on-the-go meal!

27. Chef’s Salad with Turkey, Avocado and Jack Cheese: This salad is quick to whip up for your family and won’t make you feel bloated or too full. (via Martha Stewart)

28. Hiyayakko (Japanese Cold Tofu): If you are interested in making a quick Japanese meal, hiyayakko is worth giving a try! This dish is filled with protein and takes minutes to make with only a few ingredients. (via The Kitchn)

29. Raw Corn and Radish Salad with Spicy Lime Dressing: Fast, healthy and vegetarian, this recipe takes a total of 25 minutes to prepare and is flavored with spicy lime dressing to satisfy your taste buds. (via Food & Wine)

30. Cilantro-Lime Sardine Salad in Avocado Halves: This dish is low-carb and gluten- and dairy-free. The recipe contains a variety of nutrients and does not have an overbearing sardine taste. (via The Kitchn)

​

31. PB&J Sushi: Make dinner fun again with our PB&J Sushi rolls! They are crazy easy but super fun to eat! Your kids will absolutely love this meal. Click here to watch the video.

32. Roast Beef Pumpernickel Sandwich: This recipe will give your kids something to look forward to for dinner and it only takes 10 minutes to prepare! (via Health)

33. Shaved Raw Asparagus with Parmesan Dressing: This recipe can serve up to six people and only takes 25 minutes to prepare. It’s recommended to add chopped nuts or a crumbled hard-boiled egg to make this dish more filling. (via Food & Wine)

34. Raw Mexican Tacos: Wanting to have a taco night with the family without making a trip out to Taco Bell? Well, how about trying these raw Mexican tacos? You don’t need a stove to cook this delicious recipe; find out the instructions on how to make it! (via Happy and Raw)

35. Arugula, Apple, and Chickpea Salad Wrap: Perfect for a lunch or dinner on the go, this salad wrap is filled with yummy ingredients to satisfy your appetite without overindulging yourself. (via The Kitchn)

​

36. Apricot-Basil Chicken Salad: If you’re craving a chicken salad and don’t want to go through the hassle of cooking the chicken, try Martha Stewart’s apricot-basil chicken salad. Just purchase shredded cooked chicken (or use leftovers) and other delicious ingredients, mix them all together, and you’ll have a tasteful meal for the family! (via Martha Stewart)

37. Smoky Salmorejo: This is a no-cook Spanish recipe that takes only 15 minutes to prepare and an hour of chilling time. Perfect for preparing earlier in the day, so it can be ready for dinnertime! (via Food & Wine)

38. Blender Gazpacho: This is a recipe full of delicious ingredients blended together for a satisfying gazpacho meal! (via Martha Stewart)

39. BBQ Chicken Sandwiches and Pickled Cucumbers: A recipe that serves up to four, this BBQ chicken sandwich will become one of your kids’ personal favorites! (via Delish)

40. Ploughman’s Platter: Have you ever considered presenting a platter of food for your family on those busy weeknights? This platter of ham, cheese, celery, tomato and more will allow your family to choose their own dish and keep full for the night! (via Delish)

​

41. Zoodle Pad Thai: For 245 calories, you can cash in on this delicious and savory Asian-inspired dish, while saving tons of carbs and fats. All the flavor of your traditional pad thai with less of the “bad” stuff! Get our recipe here.

42. Chilled Tutti Frutti Poppy Seed Salad: Prepare earlier in the day and serve for dinner on a hot summer evening. This recipe is healthy, yet satisfying; not to mention it serves as a gorgeous presentation! (via Health)

43. ALT (Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato Sandwich): For those nights where you’re craving a BLT and don’t feel like preparing the bacon, the ALT sandwich is the way to go! (via Health)

44. Triple Bean Salad: Throw together a fiber-filled dish with this triple bean salad recipe. This meal is low in calories and very filling! (via Voila with the Family)

45. Quinoa Mexi-Lime Salad: This nutritious meal packs a punch with the added jalapeños that most salads are missing. Plus, it’s made with quinoa, so it gives you the protein you need to stay full all evening! Click here to check out the recipe.

​

46. Roasted Chicken and Mango Salad with Yogurt: This salad is delectable and will cure any craving you might have. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

47. Peanut Noodles with Mixed Vegetables and Peanut Sauce: Are you a fan of peanuts? Try this noodle recipe to satisfy your craving for peanuts! (via Averie Cooks)

48. Carrot Ribbon Pasta Bowl with Coconut Almond Satay: Get your fill of vegetables with this carrot pasta bowl recipe. So, take out your vegetable peeler and create a healthy dish for your family! (via Raw Food Recipes)

49. Cobb Salad Stuffed Pita Pockets: Try this quick, nutritious recipe for you and your family to enjoy! (via Dine and Dish) Click here for the instructions.

50. Ceviche Spring Rolls: This recipe contains raw fish wrapped in lettuce and is perfect for a quick meal. (via Martha Stewart)

» Read more: 50 Insanely Tasty Breakfast Recipes That Hardly Take Any Time At All