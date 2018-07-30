30/20/10 Arm Bootcamp

This workout is so much more than it seems! You start with 30 reps of each exercise, doing a burst of cardio in between each one one. Once you finish a round, you go back and do it all over again with 20 reps, then again with 10 reps. Bootcamp instructor Tina Russell will help push you through every single rep so you can tone and strengthen your upper body the way you want! Grab a pair of dumbbells and some water. Let’s go!

Moves You’ll See

Curl to Press

Bent Over Rows

Tricep Extension

Alternating Swing Curls

Front/Lateral Raises

Floor Tricep Dips

Fly with Bridge

Skull Crusher

Disclaimer: The content on Popculture.com, including text, graphics and images, are for informational purposes only. The content of this website is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have. Do not disregard professional medical advice. Not all exercises are suitable for everyone.