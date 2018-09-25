24 Favorite Store-Bought Snacks You Can Easily Make at Home

We can all admit that we have made that late-night grocery run just to buy that one snack that we can’t stop thinking about. And as satisfying as giving into that craving can be, a more health-conscious way to handle the situation is to plan a grocery trip that includes the necessary ingredients to make a healthier rendition of that snack — and then have enough to last longer than what we would get in one measly box. Not only will you be sparing your body a generous amount of additives, preservatives and excess sugar, but you can also modify the ingredients to satisfy your palette and dietary restrictions.

Brownie Granola Bars: Looking at Good Housekeeping’s Top 21 Health Granola Bar recipes is a good way to start navigating through the world of homemade granola bars, but, if you love chocolate and want to make something that is hearty and healthy, check out this recipe from the Minimalist Baker. It requires only seven ingredients and no baking time. These bars are loaded with antioxidants, fiber, protein and healthy fats — not to mention a guilt-free snack when you need a little energizing pick-me-up throughout the day.

(Photo: The Minimalist Baker)

Dark Chocolate Granola Clusters: Pump up your trail mix recipe with these delicious, dark chocolate dipped nut clusters. You can find something similar in the organic aisle for a hefty price, but this recipe will help you save money, and it makes enough to last for a while.

(Photo: Our Paleo Life)

Chewy Oat Squares: Looking for something that’s similar to Quaker® granola bars that includes a larger variety of dried ingredients? Chocolate Covered Katie published this recipe to readers who were interested in making those sweet and hearty granola bars without the corn syrup, refined sugar and artificial ingredients.

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Oats ‘n Honey Granola Bar: If you love Nature Valley® Oats ‘n Honey granola bars, then you will love this recipe that makes a similar treat without an overwhelmingly sweet flavor.

(Photo: Pop Sugar)

Kale Chips: The hype over kale has grown immensely over the past couple of years, but some of us are still unsure how to cook it. Kale chips are a great snack for lunches or just something to nibble on before your next meal. Follow our recipe to make a healthy version of kale chips rather than the ones from the grocery that ruin the natural benefits this plant has to offer!

Instant Oatmeal: Oatmeal is considered to be one of the healthiest foods because of its ability to lower cholesterol, burn fat and provide you with that perfect morning boost to jump start your day. While the store-bought versions of instant oatmeal might be convenient for you, making your own at home gives you the opportunity to experiment with the flavors until you find something that combines your favorite dry ingredients with hearty steel-cut oats. Follow this recipe to make your first batch!

(Photo: The Kitchn)

Crackers: The cracker is a versatile snack staple that pairs well with dips, spreads, appetizers and artisan condiments. Save yourself a couple bucks and calories by following this recipe to make these simple, yet delicious snacks.

(Photo: The Kitchn)

Peanut Butter: Time to whip out that food processor to ground up an assortment of your favorite nuts! Before attempting to craft your own nut butter, stick to just one to create a homemade, healthy, protein-enriched spread. Click here to get an easy recipe on this popular staple.

(Photo: The Kitchn)

Fruit and Nut Bars: These bars act as a nutritious trifecta for a quick, on-the-go snack, or a last minute addition to your packed lunch. Protein and omega-3s from the nuts and fiber from the dried fruit work together to satisfy your sweet cravings — what more could you ask for in a snack? Click here for more info.

(Photo: Greatist)

Banana Chips: If you love to accessorize your meals with bananas, try making your own banana chips! This recipe requires a little extra time to make, but the delicious and transformative power of banana chips make them worth the preparation. Throw them in your oatmeal, dry granola mix, salad, or simply dry and plain for an in-between snack. Check them out here.

(Photo: Murray Family Farms)

Fig Newtons: Get your fix on these old school cookies without making a special trip to the grocery store by following this recipe from Food52. These nostalgic goodies will remind you how amazing figs are when baked in soft, crumbly dough.

(Photo: Food52)

Goldfish®: A healthier approach to creating a snack that smiles back. Excellent for packing in your kids’ lunch or even for yourself at work. Check out this recipe to see how you can make them yourself!

(Photo: Tasty Kitchen)

Cheez-Its®: Similar to the Goldfish®, but can be used in other recipes that call for cheese crackers. These come in handy to have on hand for social gatherings, car snacks or packed lunches. Check out our recipe and try making them yourself!

Teddy Grahams®: Your kids will love this copycat recipe that Chef Mom created. These cute little teddy grahams are loaded with whole grains and don’t contain an excessive amount of artificial sweeteners like their predecessors in the snack aisle. Click here for the recipe!

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Oreos®: Another sweet treat that your kids will love that you won’t feel guilty indulging in! This recipe makes cookies that are whole-grain, have no artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup, and have less sugar than store-bought Oreos®. Chocolate Covered Katie uses ingredients that might call for a special grocery trip, but nevertheless, will produce a healthier rendition of milk’s favorite cookie. Find the recipe here.

(Photo: Bless This Mess Please)

Wheat Thins®: Similar to pita chips, these homemade crackers pair well with hummus and other tasty spreads. Spice up the recipe by throwing in some fun spices and pair with your meal for any occasion. Check it out here!

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

Pita Chips: Rather than buying deep-fried, overly-seasoned and greasy pita chips from the grocery store, use this recipe to create your own! Pairs well with homemade hummus and other healthy spreads. Check out this recipe and let your palette fall in love.

(Photo: Daily Burn)

Paleo Snacks Mix: Calling all cavewomen, vegans, vegetarians and/or nut-lovers: This Paleo Snack Mix will become your next food staple to keep around the house when you need something savory and healthy to munch on. Click here to learn more.

(Photo: Cook Eat Paleo)

Chex™ Mix: Chex™ Mix is a great snack to have around the house, especially around the holiday season. Like most of the dry recipes recommended, this snack goes well in packed lunches (for yourself and your kids), for last minute to-go munchies, and for casual gatherings. Check it out here!

(Photo: Half Baked Harvest)

Restaurant Style Salsa: How many of us love to go for seconds, thirds and maybe even fourths on salsa bowls at Mexican restaurants? Our 5-Minute Garden Fresh Salsa recipe captures a similar ingredient combination of restaurant-style salsa that we love and crave.

Cilantro Salsa: Cilantro has a natural tendency to infuse recipes with an ethnic/citrusy touch, so when paired with tomatoes, onion, garlic and jalapeños, it’s no surprise that salsa recipes welcome this aromatic in with open arms. New to using cilantro? No problem. This recipe only requires only five ingredients and can be modified to suit your flavor preference.

(Photo: The Gracious Pantry)

Guacamole: Like salsa, guacamole is something that we love to dive into for seconds, thirds and fourths at restaurants and potlucks. Again, like salsa, making this addicting snack/appetizer is better when it’s made fresh and from scratch rather than pre-packaged at the store. Click here for our 5-Minute Zesty Guacamole recipe to keep around when your avocado cravings kick in.

Hummus: Hummus tastes excellent with a plate of freshly chopped garden vegetables for dipping, or with homemade pita chips to create the ultimate afternoon snack. Check out our Southwestern Black Bean Hummus recipe.

Think you’ve mastered the basic recipe and want to rev up the flavor intensity a little? Check out our Buffalo Wing Hummus, our Mediterranean Herb Hummus, or our Green Goddess Hummus recipes!

Strawberry Applesauce: Strawberry applesauce is a tasty addition for packed lunches or an option as a healthy dessert substitute. This recipe only calls for five ingredients and can be easily modified with sugar alternatives.