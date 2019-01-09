20 Recipes Perfect for Paleo Beginners

(Photo: Bravo for Paleo)

“Going Paleo” has become quite the buzzword lately; we can’t scroll through our Insta feeds or log onto Facebook without seeing someone posting photos of the latest ridiculously healthy yet totally satisfying Paleo creation they just whipped up.

If you’ve ever found yourself simply admiring these Paleo dishes from afar, it’s time to take matters into your own hands. Believe it or not, there are countless Paleo dishes and snacks that require minimal ingredients and only a few minutes.

Adopting the Paleo lifestyle doesn’t have to be intimidating! If you’re looking to dive into a new healthy way of life, we’re giving you 20 delicious, easy-to-make recipes that are perfect for the Paleo beginner.

​

Paleo Chocolate Waffles

Nothing says “the weekend” like a big batch of waffles; this healthy version uses almond flour, coconut milk and cocoa powder plus a handful of other natural ingredients to make thick, delicious waffles everyone will love.

​

Dairy-Free Frittata With Heirloom Tomatoes

This frittata looks fancy but doesn’t take much effort at all; filled with protein-rich turkey or ham, fresh bell peppers, spinach and plenty of heirloom tomatoes, this nutritious breakfast is perfect for serving a crowd.

​

3-Minute Ultimate Paleo Breakfast Porridge

Topped off with pears and toasted coconut, this warming porridge is a breeze to make and is the perfect comforting food for a rainy morning. Gluten free, grain free and vegan, this flavorful breakfast checks all the nutritious boxes.

​

Sausage Broccoli Egg Muffins

Start the morning with an extra dose of greens and veggies with these easy, portable egg muffins. The sausage and eggs give you enough protein to keep you going all the way until lunch.

​

Sweet Potato Breakfast Skillet with Bacon

Though this makes a great breakfast, it isn’t just for mornings; the combo of filling sweet potatoes, crispy bacon and diced veggies can make for a hearty evening meal as well.

​

French Onion Stuffed Mushrooms

This is the perfect appetizer to have on hand for any party or get together you’re hosting; simply stuff mushrooms with onion dip, cheese and olive oil and in 10 minutes you’ll have an easy, tasty hors d’oeuvres.

​

Easy Paleo Shrimp and Avocado Salad

This colorful, Whole30-approved salad is low-carb, Keto, low-glycemic, dairy-free and gluten free — and it can be made in just minutes.

​

Paleo Ham and Cucumber Rollups

If you’re looking for a convenient, Paleo-friendly snack, look no further than these simple rollups filled with ham, onions, jalapeño and Paleo mayo. They’re the perfect bite-sized snack to bring on a road trip, to the gym or in your healthy lunch.

​

Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips

When you have a craving for salty chips, skip the bag of Doritos and whip up a batch of these crispy, crunchy and healthy sweet potato chips that make for the perfect afternoon slump snack at the office or after-school snack for your kids.

​

Cranberry Sage Turkey Meatballs

The perfect combination of savory and sweet, these cranberry and sage meatballs are quick, easy and delicious and can be paired with any veggie to make a complete meal.

​

Paleo Cobb Salad

If you’ve ever gotten stuck in a salad rut, this colorful Cobb will fix that fast: crispy bacon, crisp romaine, creamy avocado, cherry tomatoes and seasoned chicken breast are all topped with a zesty balsamic dressing.

​

Butternut Squash Soup

This soup is rich in antioxidants and plenty of immune-boosting nutrients to keep you healthy and nourished. Plus, the coconut milk keeps things creamy without the use of dairy.

​

Beanless Chili

You won’t miss beans for a second once you’ve tried this beanless version that is chock-full of peppers, spices, onions and olives, all combining for a warming, hearty meal that makes for great leftovers, too.

​

Fire Roasted Crock-Pot Shrimp Tacos

Slow cooker tacos require minimal prep work yet give you tons of flavor and versatility. Perfect for busy days, simply combine all the ingredients, let it set for a few hours then fill up a Paleo tortilla and enjoy!

​

Sesame Salmon Burgers

A high-protein alternative to your traditional burger, these salmon burgers are quick and easy and packed with flavors like garlic, ginger and sesame seeds.

​

Fiona’s Greek Chicken

To make the tasty marinade, simply blend onion, herbs, fish sauce, apple juice, lime and pepper for the perfect sauce for pretty much any meat; serve with sautéed veggies and you have the perfect Paleo dish.

​

Baked Pears with Walnuts and Honey

It doesn’t get any easier than this recipe. Simply slice your pears, drizzle with spices, nuts and honey and bake! They go perfectly with yogurt for a nutritious breakfast, as well as a dessert or an afternoon snack.

​

Paleo Cinnamon Rolls

Nobody can resist a cinnamon roll, especially this Paleo version featuring soft and warm dough on the inside with a sweet, chewy outside. Warming cinnamon and honey combine with a coconut glaze to make this a must-have treat.

​

Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes

Living the Paleo lifestyle, you can still have your cake and eat it, too: These strawberry shortcake cupcakes are super moist with the perfect amount of sweetness and loaded with real strawberries and a little bit of lemon zest for a refreshing twist.

​

Simple Paleo Reese’s Cups

Never buy the real thing again when you can make this super healthy version in no time flat — a few simple ingredients and about 10 minutes is all you need for this delicious, addicting dessert.

