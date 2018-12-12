19 Freezer-Friendly Meals Perfect for School Nights

Pick the kids up, go to clarinet lessons, swing by the soccer field for practice, then run home to put together an amazing meal your whole family will love. Sounds impossible, right? After all, who has that kind of time?

Well, it is possible, but it takes planning. By having all your ingredients waiting for you in the freezer, your dinner prep time just went from an hour to two minutes! Try one of our favorite freezer-friendly meals to make your life a little simpler, and your family a little happier.

1. Spicy Baked Sriracha Chicken: This low-calorie meal looks just like take-out, but without all the msg and sodium! Find the recipe here.

2. Asian Turkey Lettuce Wrap:This meal won’t take you long to prepare once you throw those frozen ingredients in a skillet! Looking for the recipe? Click here!

3. One Pot Turkey Chili Macaroni: This thick and hearty dish is perfect for a cold school night when everyone is cooped up in the house. Try the recipe now!

4. Creamy Tortellini and Vegetables: We love pasta, especially when we know it’s not completely ruining our diets! Throw these frozen pasta ingredients in a skillet, and dinner will be on the table in no time. Check out the recipe!

5. Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork: Grab these ingredients from the freezer, toss them in the slow cooker and go about your day. Your meal will be cooking while you run your errands and do the chores! Find the recipe here.

6. Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork: Packed with flavor and so easy to make, this slow cooker recipe will do all the work while you take time to be with family. Here’s the recipe.

7. Chicken Parmesan Casserole: It’s so delicious, you’d never know you were eating something healthy! Throw it in the oven without worrying about themeal. Here’s the recipe!

8. Skinny Tex Mex Casserole: This is one of our most popular recipes, and for good reason! It is so easy to make that moms everywhere are keeping it in their back pocket for their busiest nights of the week. Check out the recipe here!

9. Skinny Low-Country Gumbo: This southern dish is filled with vegetables, meat and nutrients! Opt for chicken instead of shrimp if your kids are picky, and let this meal do its thing. Find the recipe here.

10. Skinny Tuna Sweet Potato Cakes: Grab these frozen ingredients and throw them in the oven. You won’t have to worry about fussing over a meal while these delicious little guys are baking. Find the recipe here!

11. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: Your family will go nuts for these bite-sized mini-pizzas. They’re healthy, and won’t take long to make at all, so you can still run to pick up the kids from soccer practice and serve dinner on time too. Print the recipe here.

12. Sloppy Joes: This crowd pleaser can be prepared ahead of time, stored in the freezer, and thrown into a sauce pan at the last minute. Yes, it’s that simple! (via The Pioneer Woman)

(Photo: The Pioneer Woman)

13. Baked Chicken, Bean & Cheese Taquitos: They’re fun to eat, easy to make and even easier on the eyes. Throw them in the oven and voila! You just got an amazing (and totally easy) meal on the table. (via From Cats to Cooking)

(Photo: From Cats to Cooking)

14. Breakfast Quesadilla with Cheese Spinach and White Beans: Who said you can’t eat breakfast for dinner? These yummy quesadillas are super yummy, super easy and super quick to put on the dinner table. (via Well Plated by Erin)

(Photo: Well Plated by Erin)

15. Freezer Friendly Mini Frittatas: We absolutely adore frittatas, and this version is no exception. They’re crustless, making them a prime freezer-meal that you can make ahead of time and serve on a busy night! (via A Clean Bake)

(Photo: Clean Bake)

16. Vegan Ravioli: These little guys can be prepared Sunday night, giving you time Monday to get stuff done while these boil. (via Recipe Righter)

(Photo: Recipe Righter)

17. Easy Baked Chicken Egg Rolls: Make these completely ahead of time and throw them in a freezer bag. All you need to do is warm them up before putting them on the table. So good, so quick, so easy! (via Seeded at the Table)

(Photo: Seeded at the Table)

18. Broccoli Tater Tots: Kids love this dinner dish, trust us! They freeze so well, making them a favorite to pull out of the freezer on a busy night. (via Produce for Kids)

(Photo: Produce for Kids)

19. Freezer Ready Mini Pizzas: You know your family won’t dawdle when these yummy pizzas are being served for dinner! (via Budget Bytes)