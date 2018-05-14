18 Easy and Delicious Whole30 Recipes

So you’re giving the Whole30 program a shot? Good for you! Whole30 is known primarily for its tough-love approach to hitting the reset button on your diet, but it should be more famous for its delicious food options. Seriously, there are so many yummy Whole30-safe recipes to be whipped up that you’ll forget you’re on a “diet”. The best news? Even your kids will enjoy these recipes! Check out these easy Whole30 recipes for breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner.

BREAKFAST

1. Pig In A Skillet: This one-pan breakfast dish is perfect for getting a jumpstart on your protein for the day — as well as giving your taste buds a morning treat! (via Nom Nom Paleo)

2. BLT Breakfast Salad with Soft-Boiled Egg and Avocado: Ummm… yes. Never thought a salad for breakfast could be appetizing? Think again! (via So Let’s Hang Out)

3. Whole30 Breakfast Bowl: This oatmeal-like breakfast bowl is topped with almond butter, coconut, apples and cinnamon. P.S. The Whole30 plan says no vanilla extract, but you can use vanilla bean powder instead! (via Bravo For Paleo)

LUNCH

4. Cleansing Spring Salad: These fresh, alkalizing, cleansing veggies transform a plain old salad to a beautiful, healthy work of art. (via Daily Burn)

5. Raw Zucchini Ribbon Salad with Tomatoes, Basil and Olives: This lean, green salad is perfect for those later days on the Whole30 when you feel good and slim. (via So Let’s Hang Out)

6. Loaded Tuna Salad Mason Jars To Go: DIY mason jar salads are so fun and easy, so why not make a Whole30 mason jar salad? This recipe uses tuna, beets, olives, carrots and other healthy goodies. (via So Let’s Hang Out)

7. Kale Salad with Cherries, Pistachios and Grilled Flank Steak: Who ever said the Whole30 diet was boring? We’d eat this salad every day if we could! (via So Let’s Hang Out)

DINNER

8. Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa: Never did you think you’d be able to eat Chipotle on the Whole30® plan! Check out our healthy copycat version of Chipotle’s barbacoa meat by clicking here.

9. Skinny Shredded Chicken: This classic recipe is the perfect base to a healthy, clean meal. If you don’t have it in your arsenal yet, it’s time to add it! Click here to check it out.

10. Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico de Gallo: This fresh and delicious seafood recipe can be ready in under 30 minutes! Eating clean and fast? Sign us up. Click here for the recipe.

11. Chicken Balance Bowl: This Paleo dish uses chicken, butternut squash and tahini dressing for a powerful, tasty dinner. (via Little Bits Of)

12. Romesco Garlic Shrimp with Zucchini Noodles: Zoodles might be one of the best options on the Whole30 meal plan. We love them for obvious reasons, but this recipe makes us love the incredibly versatile zucchini even more! (via Daily Burn)

13. Rosemary Meatballs with Dijon Collard Greens and Apricots: Looks pretty tasty, doesn’t it? The best part is that you only have to dirty one skillet for this quick meal. (via So Let’s Hang Out)

14. Totally Easy Slow Cooker Kalua Pulled Pork: This pulled pork recipe requires only three ingredients and a slow cooker! Plus you get to use liquid smoke! (via So Let’s Hang Out)

SNACKS AND SIDES

15. Crispy Kale Chips: Missing that satisfying crunch of potato chips while on the Whole30® plan? Luckily, kale chips are just as crunchy and honestly, just as addicting! And the good news is that our recipe is super simple and easy to follow. Check it out here or watch the video below.

16. Pineapple Salsa: This sweet and savory salsa is the perfect complement to your favorite summer meal. Click here for the recipe!

17. Zesty 5-Minute Guacamole: This healthy, zesty guac takes only 5 minutes to prepare! It doesn’t get much better than that. Click here for the recipe.

18. Garden Fresh Salsa: Is your tomato plant overflowing with tomatoes this summer? This super simple, quick and easy recipe is the perfect excuse to use them all. Click here to see it!

