15 Recipes for People with Diabetes

Living with diabetes is not an easy task. There are many restrictions a diabetic must deal with. If you cook for a diabetic, or are diabetic yourself, you can take comfort in knowing these recipes are not only healthy and diabetic friendly, but they actually taste good, too! The key to cooking for a diabetic is to keep it low carb. Because a diabetic cannot properly process glucose, limiting the amount of glucose the body has to deal with is a great way to stay healthy.
Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico di Gallo:
Serve up some broccoli will this tasty fish dish for a great low-carb meal!
At only 4 grams of carbohydrates, this is a tasty recipe that you won’t need to worry about!
Raw Spiral Zucchini Noodles with Tomatoes and Pesto:
Made with tons of veggies, this meal is fresh and tasty!
Enjoy a tasty avocado with a great tuna salad spread! It makes for a great lunch to pack for work!
Light and refreshing, this tilapia dish is low in carbs so you can eat with ease!
Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry:
This recipe is a juicy, tasty and skinny meal that everyone will enjoy!
Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata:
Whether you serve this up for breakfast or brinner, this is a great low-carb option!
This chicken will become hubby’s new favorite meal and pairs with any side dish you want!
This tasty tuna recipe has 15 grams of carbs and 3 grams of sugars, making it ideal for a diabetic!
This is a flavorful meal that only has 15 grams of carbs. If you’ve got picky eaters, you can easily explain to them that there’s just a chicken finger in there!
Feta and Cranberry Turkey Burgers:
Feel like grilling out? This tasty sandwich weighs in at 13 grams of carbs and has an amazing flavor!
Enjoy this Asian-inspired chicken recipe, with only 6 grams of carbs!
Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels:
This pinwheel flank steak is a great meal to serve up to the family! It’s juicy and filling, plus it’s 6 grams of carbs!
This is a great soup for anyone counting calories, but it’s also a great option for a carb-counting diabetic!
Fire up the grill! This kabob recipe has only 10 grams of carbs and has bold and hearty flavors!