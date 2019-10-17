15 Recipes for People with Diabetes

Living with diabetes is not an easy task. There are many restrictions a diabetic must deal with. If you cook for a diabetic, or are diabetic yourself, you can take comfort in knowing these recipes are not only healthy and diabetic friendly, but they actually taste good, too! The key to cooking for a diabetic is to keep it low carb. Because a diabetic cannot properly process glucose, limiting the amount of glucose the body has to deal with is a great way to stay healthy.

Cilantro Lime Tilapia with Avocado Pico di Gallo:

Serve up some broccoli will this tasty fish dish for a great low-carb meal!

Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers:

At only 4 grams of carbohydrates, this is a tasty recipe that you won’t need to worry about!

Raw Spiral Zucchini Noodles with Tomatoes and Pesto:

Made with tons of veggies, this meal is fresh and tasty!

Skinny Avocado Tuna Salad:

Enjoy a tasty avocado with a great tuna salad spread! It makes for a great lunch to pack for work!

Skinny Tilapia Lettuce Wraps:

Light and refreshing, this tilapia dish is low in carbs so you can eat with ease!

Skinny Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry:

This recipe is a juicy, tasty and skinny meal that everyone will enjoy!

Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata:

Whether you serve this up for breakfast or brinner, this is a great low-carb option!

Slow Cooker Beer Chicken:

This chicken will become hubby’s new favorite meal and pairs with any side dish you want!



Sweet Potato Tuna Cakes:

This tasty tuna recipe has 15 grams of carbs and 3 grams of sugars, making it ideal for a diabetic!

Skinny Coconut Chicken:

This is a flavorful meal that only has 15 grams of carbs. If you’ve got picky eaters, you can easily explain to them that there’s just a chicken finger in there!

Feta and Cranberry Turkey Burgers:

Feel like grilling out? This tasty sandwich weighs in at 13 grams of carbs and has an amazing flavor!

Sesame Crusted Chicken:

Enjoy this Asian-inspired chicken recipe, with only 6 grams of carbs!

Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels:

This pinwheel flank steak is a great meal to serve up to the family! It’s juicy and filling, plus it’s 6 grams of carbs!

Weight Loss Soup:

This is a great soup for anyone counting calories, but it’s also a great option for a carb-counting diabetic!

Skinny Cajun Shrimp Skewers:

Fire up the grill! This kabob recipe has only 10 grams of carbs and has bold and hearty flavors!