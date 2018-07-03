15 Detox Water Recipes for Weight Loss

If you’re trying to lose weight, there are a few things you need to do: eat better, get moving and stay hydrated! Drinking water is a great way to keep yourself from over-eating, but more importantly, your body NEEDS water. With these amped up detox waters, not only are you giving your body what it needs, but you’re giving it extra! You’re adding healthy ingredients to your water that will promote weight loss, boost your metabolism, protect your immune system and more. Check out these detox water recipes below.

1. Slim Down Detox Water: This water is made to do all sorts of good things for your body! Cucumbers are natural diuretics and will help your body release water. Lemons and limes loosen toxins in your digestive tract and will aid in digestion. Grapefruits are high in enzymes that burn fat. If you’re looking to use this as part of a detox to jumpstart your metabolism and cleanse your body, Drink at least a half gallon for 3-5 days! Get the recipe.

2. Strawberry Kiwi Slim Down Water: Adding two simple ingredients into your water can make a real transformation! Not only does it improve the flavor, but it adds nutrients that encourage your weight loss. Click here to check it out.

3. Watermelon Fat Flush Water: If you’re feeling a little bloated and want something to help encourage weight loss, try this fat flushing water! You can get the recipe here.

4. Detox Green Tea: Green tea has a lot of healthy properties. Not only will it encourage weight loss, but it can really improve your overall health, which you can read about here. To see how we made this detoxifying recipe, click here.

5. Fat Burning White Tea: White tea is one of the best kept weight loss secrets! Due to minimal processing, white tea retains more nutrients than green or black tea. And with a good diet and steady exercise, white tea can help shrink fat cells. Click here to check out our recipe.

6. Skinny Cucumber Lime Detox Recipe: With cucumbers, lime and other clean ingredients, this water is a refreshing way to kickstart that metabolism! (via Budget Savvy Diva)

7. DIY Aloe Vera Detox Water: Detoxify your body and cleanse it of the junk with this DIY water recipe! It’s simple to make and will really cool you off. (via Healthy Food Team)

8. Lemon Berry Fat Flush Spa Drink: Have your own DIY spa day with this fat-flushing beverage and an at-home manicure. Your body will thank you for the cleanse! (via Not Quite a Vegan)

9. Day Spa Apple Cinnamon Water: The yummy taste of this recipe makes it easy to drink, and the weight loss and detoxifying properties make you feel good about it too! (via Lose Weight by Eating)

10. Lemon Ginger Morning Detox Drink: Start your day with a detox! Lemon and ginger are both hailed as great ingredients for weight loss. Pair them with turmeric and you’ve got a great morning beverage. (via The Harvest Kitchen)

11. Chia Detox Water: This detox water is made with chia seeds, lime and some agave. The chia seeds take on a gel-like consistency that takes some getting used to, but the superfood properties of chia seeds are well worth it! (via The Casual Craftlete)

12. Green Apple, Cucumber and Mint Detox Water: Combining these ingredients is a great way to make your water healthy and taste great too! This water gives you more hydration and detoxifies your system. (via Kitchen Frau)

13. Orange Mint Coconut Water: This fun combo of flavors tastes great, but also promotes weight loss in your body. Let this drink detoxify you on your weight loss journey! (via Healthy Nibbles and Bits)

14. Mango and Lime Infused H2O: Bringing together two yummy flavors also brings together the nutrients and goodies from these fruits. Filled with antioxidants and vitamin C, this detox water can really boost weight loss. (via Posh Little Designs)

15. Blueberry Orange Auga Fresca: Blueberries are known their their antioxidants, which are great aids in weight loss. Add them with a tasty citrus fruit and some clean H2O and you’re on your way to losing pounds! (via Call Me Fudge)