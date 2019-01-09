14-Minute Booty Lift [VIDEO]

We all have days where we can hardly find time to go to the restroom alone, let alone spend a solid hour at the gym. So, when your day is packed from morning to night, we have a fabulous booty lifting workout that will tighten and tone in just 14 minutes. All the moves can be done without equipment (with minor adjustments) if you’re getting this sweat sesh in at home. Enjoy the hurt-so-good burn, knowing you’re getting your booty summer ready.

Complete each move for as many reps as you can in 60 seconds. If you’re working one side/leg at a time, split the 60 seconds up into 30 second intervals for each side/leg. After your last workout in the sequence, rest for one minute and repeat the series a second time through.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jump Squats:

Squats are the perfect workout to use when toning your glutes! If jumping is too hard on your knees, you can modify this move to simply raising up on your tips toes.

Step 1: To perform this plyometric exercise, first stand with the feet slightly outside the shoulders (wherever your squat stance is) and drop the hips backward and down. Send the arms straight out in front of you to help the chest stay lifted. Double check your knee position – make sure they’re staying behind your toes.

Step 2: Push through your heels to drive out of the squat. Roll through the foot to lift into your jump, bringing the arms overhead to help propel you upward. Land softly and quietly with bent knees. If you can go right back into your squat, do it! Otherwise, take the soft-knee landing and reset for the next squat.

Standing Fire Hydrant with Medicine Ball:

Not only is this move a booty-buster, but by keeping your abs tight, you can work your core too!

Step 1: Have a chair or countertop to rest your hands on and use for balance. Place the ball behind your knee and bend the leg to hold it in place. The standing leg should be slightly bent to protect the knee joint.

Step 2: Flex the foot and brace the abs as you lift the leg out to the side. Avoid leaning.

Step 3: Bring the leg back to the starting position and repeat for several reps on the same side before switching.

Static Lunge with Dumbbells:

This move is great to tone your booty and legs. Be careful that you aren’t letting you knee extend past your toes!

Step 1: Stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides holding dumbbells. Stand tall with your shoulders back and down.

Step 2: Step forward with your left foot, bending the knee at a 90 degree angle and dropping the right knee down until it almost touches the ground. Be sure to step the left foot out far enough to prevent your knee from extending over the toe.

Step 3: Keep the weight in your front foot to press yourself back up to standing. Repeat with opposite leg.

Kickback Pulse:

This move requires small and controlled motions and is perfect for keeping your tush from getting saggy!

Step 1: Stand with legs hip-width distance apart. Lift back leg so it is parallel with the floor. Make sure your hips remain square facing the wall.

Step 2: With your leg extended, lift it upward towards the ceiling and pulse. Keep the motion small and controlled, with your chest up and your extended leg straight.

Plié Squat with Bicep Curl:

Because squats are such a great booty-lifter, we also included this plie squat.

Step 1: Stand with feet slightly more than hip-width apart, toes pointing out. Hold dumbbells in front of chest, palms facing toward your body.

Step 2: Lower into a squat, bending knees, keeping back straight and chest upright, while extending dumbbells towards the ground.

Step 3: Press through heels and squeeze your butt while straightening legs and lifting weights back to starting position. That is one rep.

Romanian Deadlift:

As long as you don’t let your back round, this move is great to work your glutes, as well as a nice stretch after all those squats!

Step 1: Hold your dumbbells so they’re resting on your thighs, palms facing you. Shoulders should be back with your back slightly arched and your knees a slight bend.

Step 2: Lower the dumbbells down to your shins by pushing your your butt back as far as you can, keeping your weight in your heels. Keep dumbbells close to your body, gaze forward and keep shoulder back. Return to starting position in a slow and controlled motion, driving the hips forward to stand tall. That is one rep.

Rest for 60 seconds. Repeat series one more time through for a 14-minute workout.