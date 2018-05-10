15 Trainers You Should Be Following On Instagram Right Now

Search for “at home workouts” on Instagram and you’ll receive an onslaught of results that all look the same: impressively strong trainers who want to help you achieve your dream body by posting workout videos on their accounts.

As wonderful as it is to have access to all of these at-home trainers, some are certainly better than others. You’ll want to start following someone who gives you workouts that garner real results and that are 100 percent doable for any exerciser.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of fifteen friendly, inspirational trainers on Instagram who can guide you through reasonable at-home workout routines.

1. Jen Selter (@jenselter)

This popular Instagrammer is a firm believer that every exerciser needs their own routine. “Everyone is on a different fitness journey,” she said in a post. “Instead of comparing yourself to others, change your mindset and focus on being the best version of yourself.” Luckily, Selter can help you do just that by providing healthy eating tips and daily workouts.

2. Niki Klasnic (@SugarySixPack)

There’s a reason more than 365,000 people follow this fitness and health trainer: she’s the bomb. Niki will inspire you to squeeze little workouts in wherever you can, no matter how fit you might be. Right now, Niki is expecting a little bundle of joy, and she’s been posting workouts that are great for pregnant women. She also likes to send inspirational reminders out to her followers. “A healthy lifestyle isn’t built in a day and you have your whole life to make it work,” she pointed out in a recent post.

3. Dove Foster (@DoviesWorkout)

Many trainers will secretly rely on supplements and drugs to achieve their incredible physique, but Dovies downright refuses to tarnish his body with anything that’s not natural. All of his workout and eating habits are based on natural resources, and he encourages all of his followers to embrace the natural fitness lifestyle. “All it takes is one step,” he tells his fans, of which there are more than a million.

4. Carmen Morgan (@mytrainercarmen)

Morgan wants to be more than just an influencer. With her easy-to-follow workouts, radiant positivity, and experience as a certified professional, Morgan wants to be your personal trainer that educates you from the brightly-lit screen of her phone. Added bonus? She throws in fun workouts like the “Banded Booty Burn.” Okay, sure, those lifts aren’t necessarily “fun,” but all of her at-home workouts are more enjoyable than trekking to the gym.

5. Alexia Clark (@alexia_clark)

Self-dubbed the “Queen of Workouts,” Clark is an Instagrammer who is known for her exercise routines that can be completed anywhere and everywhere. Working out on a pier? Check. Getting fit on the sand? Sure. She also throws in some more professional workouts with gym equipment, so whatever kind of workout you’re looking for, you can find it on her profile.

6. Andrea Allen (@deliciouslyfitnhealthy)

Allen can make even the simplest at-home workouts effective. She’s raising four little girls, and she knows how important it is for women to feel powerful. “The biggest job I have is to make my little women fearless and strong yet gentle and kind,” she said in a sweet post. When you watch her workout videos, which are incredibly easy to follow, you’ll see that she conveys that same sense of empowerment time and time again.

7. Tai McQueen (@theplussizetrainer)

If you feel like all of the trainers on Instagram are a little too intense for your taste, visit McQueen’s profile for a hefty dose of body-positive quotes and kind inspiration. This trainer can make anyone feel supported on their road to fitness, no matter how out of shape or inexperienced they may be. McQueen likes to emphasize things like muscle gain and healthy eating over weight loss, which can make her a great trainer for those who are more focused on bettering their body than on shedding a few pounds.

8. Marie Purvis (@mariepurvis)

This girl is all about the creative workout. To follow her different exercise routine, you can use various objects found in your home instead of expensive gym accessories. Purvis will use anything from a common hand towel to her own bodyweight to get the job done. As she said in a recent Instagram post, “You don’t need a ton of equipment to get a killer workout in,” and she demonstrates that belief in all of her tutorials.

9. Heidi Powell (@realheidipowell)

You might recognize Heidi Powell as a trainer and transformation specialist on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, but she also has a great instagram account. The wife of celeb trainer Chris Powell, mother of four and blonde bombshell is serious fitsporation and inspires her hundreds of thousands of followers to strive to be their very best.

10. Kira Stokes (@kirastokesfit)

This trainer doesn’t just show you what to do in your daily workouts; she explains why you should do it. For instance, in a recent post, she described how holding a proper form while planking can impact the results of the exercise. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re doing a certain move or how it impacts your body, Stokes can help you understand. Plus, many of her workouts require nothing more than an open space in your living room.

11. Jess Sims (@jsimsfit)

Most of us think of a workout as a chore, but not Sims. As she says in her Instagram bio, “You don’t have to, you get to.” Her ambitious workouts will challenge your body, but if you follow along with her stories and inspirational captions, you’ll find yourself loving the pain as much as she does. She also recommends ways to get your heart rate up, build muscle, and stay committed to your fitness goals.

12. Erin Oprea (@erinoprea)

Erin Oprea is a former Marine turned personal trainer who helps celebs like Carrie Underwood and Kelsey Ballerina get in tip-top shape. Her Instagram is full of inspirational workouts, healthy meal ideas and advice.

13. Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins)

Jeanette Jenkins has been on the Hollywood fitness scene for over 27 years, hence her nickname (and Instagram handle) ‘The Hollywood Trainer.’. Her positive attitude, experience, and ability to get results is what attracts an A-List clients like Queen Latifah, Kimora Lee Simmons, Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, P!nk, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Paula Patton, Tia Mowry, Shonda Rhimes, Christina Applegate, Kendra Wilkinson and Carmen Electra. Jeanette’s Instagram feed is full of gorgeous body photos, meal plans, quotes and workout moves that will absolutely motivate you!

14. Dr. Lauren Miranda (@drlauramiranda)

Miranda isn’t your average trainer; she’s a doctor of physical therapy who wants to educate you on how to utilize your body and achieve its full potential. She believes that not every person needs to love the gym as long as they can find other ways to get active. “If you hate it,” she said in a recent caption, “Stop beating yourself up about it. Go find the modality and the environment you can fall in love with and stick with for years to come.” If that means following her workouts from the comfort of your bedroom floor, then great!

15. Kaisa Keranen (@kaisafit)

By now, if you love fitness you’ve probably heard or run across one of Kaisa Keranen’s viral fitness videos. This super-fit, former track and field athlete dishes up high energy workouts that will leave you in a sweaty heap on the floor. Her specialty? Creative ways to use equipment and Tabata workouts. If you’re stuck in a rut, want to shake up your fitness routine or just watch this fitness beast at work—this is definitely the account to follow.

