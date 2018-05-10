15 Trainers You Should Be Following On Instagram Right Now

Search for “at home workouts” on Instagram and you’ll receive an onslaught of results that all look the same: impressively strong trainers who want to help you achieve your dream body by posting workout videos on their accounts.
As wonderful as it is to have access to all of these at-home trainers, some are certainly better than others. You’ll want to start following someone who gives you workouts that garner real results and that are 100 percent doable for any exerciser.
That’s why we’ve compiled a list of fifteen friendly, inspirational trainers on Instagram who can guide you through reasonable at-home workout routines.
1. Jen Selter (@jenselter)
This popular Instagrammer is a firm believer that every exerciser needs their own routine. “Everyone is on a different fitness journey,” she said in a post. “Instead of comparing yourself to others, change your mindset and focus on being the best version of yourself.” Luckily, Selter can help you do just that by providing healthy eating tips and daily workouts.
2. Niki Klasnic (@SugarySixPack)
Lean Lower Body HIIT!? TAG a friend! My inner thighs& butt have been sore since I filmed the full 16.5 min YouTube version Wednesday ? it was painful to go from standing to sitting yesterday& vise versa! Today is tolerable at least haha! Not sure if having the ‘built I’m resistance with the baby helped that happen or what so this on a 10 lb weight of you wanna test that theory?? ?Anyways full video on YouTube if you wanna work out with me!:) #FollowAlongFridays And I was just in a #Fridaymood at the end so enjoy my bad dance moves? – ?Full bodyweight workout plan on the SugarySixPack app!?Having a plan works wonders for staying on track!? mynewsugaryapp.com – ⭐43 seconds work :12 rest⭐3 rounds⭐ ×In & Out Drop× ×Sumo Tap In× ×Tap Back Knee Drive R&L× ×Step Skate× ×Sumo March× ?Uplink-still Need You . . . #fitgirlvideos #fitpregnancy #26weekspregnant #fitgirlvideos #fithealthyworkouts #fitgirlsinspire #pregnantfitgirl #fitnessgirlguide #fitnessgoal #fitnessgirl #pregnancyfitness #fitnessmom #fitmomsofinstagram #fitmom #fitpregnancyjourney #fitmoms #pregnancyworkout #fitvideo #pregnantworkout #fitnessvideo #homeexercises #healthypregnancy #homesquatguide #squatchallenge #lowerbodyguide #lowerbodyworkout #hiitcardio #intervaltraining
There’s a reason more than 365,000 people follow this fitness and health trainer: she’s the bomb. Niki will inspire you to squeeze little workouts in wherever you can, no matter how fit you might be. Right now, Niki is expecting a little bundle of joy, and she’s been posting workouts that are great for pregnant women. She also likes to send inspirational reminders out to her followers. “A healthy lifestyle isn’t built in a day and you have your whole life to make it work,” she pointed out in a recent post.
3. Dove Foster (@DoviesWorkout)
Many trainers will secretly rely on supplements and drugs to achieve their incredible physique, but Dovies downright refuses to tarnish his body with anything that’s not natural. All of his workout and eating habits are based on natural resources, and he encourages all of his followers to embrace the natural fitness lifestyle. “All it takes is one step,” he tells his fans, of which there are more than a million.
4. Carmen Morgan (@mytrainercarmen)
Full Workout Friday! Tag a friend & lets get it! Also stay tuned for something fun, coming up later, tune on those post notifications.???? Equipment: – plyo box (or any bench/step/ottoman) mine is from @getrxd (code: MTC12 for discount). – 10lb dumbbells – Small Loop Resistance Band (mine is @thexbands ) . . Circuit 1: Band Work 1️⃣Step Kick Back Curl: 10ea Side 2️⃣Donkey Kicks: 10ea Leg 3️⃣Booty Lift: 15 Reps. – 3 Sets. . Circuit 2: Dumbbells 1️⃣Press Lateral Lift: 10ea Side 2️⃣Split Squat Curl: 10ea Side – 4 Sets. . Circuit 3: Sweaty Core Work 1️⃣Tricep Crunch: 12 Reps 2️⃣Lower Ab Attack: 12 Rep 3️⃣Push Up Crunch: 8ea Side 4️⃣DB Crunch Over: 10ea Side 5️⃣Quick Knee Driver: 12ea Side – 3 Sets . . Do full workouts with me 5 Days a Week, with over 40 Weeks currently in App: www.mytrainercarmenapp.com❤️ . #fullworkout #fullworkouts #fullworkoutfriday #fridayfitness #fridayfitchallenge #fitchallenge #howtoburncalories #howtogetabooty #fithealthyworkouts #fitgirlvideos #gymgirlvids #trainingvideos #mytrainercarmen
Morgan wants to be more than just an influencer. With her easy-to-follow workouts, radiant positivity, and experience as a certified professional, Morgan wants to be your personal trainer that educates you from the brightly-lit screen of her phone. Added bonus? She throws in fun workouts like the “Banded Booty Burn.” Okay, sure, those lifts aren’t necessarily “fun,” but all of her at-home workouts are more enjoyable than trekking to the gym.
5. Alexia Clark (@alexia_clark)
Self-dubbed the “Queen of Workouts,” Clark is an Instagrammer who is known for her exercise routines that can be completed anywhere and everywhere. Working out on a pier? Check. Getting fit on the sand? Sure. She also throws in some more professional workouts with gym equipment, so whatever kind of workout you’re looking for, you can find it on her profile.
6. Andrea Allen (@deliciouslyfitnhealthy)
Legs & Shoulders! Well the new house is broken in! Camry was sick all week throwing up & tonight after the bath I dried her off & she walked out to the kitchen for 1 min. I dried the twins off & Camry was back at my side watching… with brown feet ??♀️?. Yep pooped on the kitchen floor, marched around in it & tracked it right down this hallway behind me in the video to my room?. So we officially live here? ! Anyway, this is a great circuit if you only have lighter dumbbells! I am using 8-15 here so grab yours and get a sweat on this holiday season. And those single arm burpees ? are no joke! I haven’t found a good place to film yet in the new place. I have a room for exercise but I can’t get a good camera angle! So bare with me as I move around to find the right spot! I will try the loft next time?. 4 rounds 12-15 reps Cross Jacks Single arm wide burpees Lunge Deltiod press to Curtsy Lunge Arm circles forward and back Double Pulse Hand off Press(R&L count as one) ———————————————————-For info on how to become a client (workouts/nutrition plans for home or the gym) click on the link in the bio @deliciouslyfitnhealthy for details and see before and after on @dfh.training.pics .
Allen can make even the simplest at-home workouts effective. She’s raising four little girls, and she knows how important it is for women to feel powerful. “The biggest job I have is to make my little women fearless and strong yet gentle and kind,” she said in a sweet post. When you watch her workout videos, which are incredibly easy to follow, you’ll see that she conveys that same sense of empowerment time and time again.
7. Tai McQueen (@theplussizetrainer)
Day 5 of 45 of my body transformation Circuit 1 2 minutes treadmill jog 6.0 1 minute of deadlifts 1 minute of shoulder press on knees Circuit 2 3 minutes treadmill jog 6.0 1 minute of weighted squats 1 minute of front / lateral weighted jumping jacks Each circuit contains 3 exercise intervals. Complete each exercise interval 3 times before moving on to the next circuit. If you have extra time jump on the treadmill on a 11-15 level incline and walk it out for about 35 min #ThePlusSizeTrainer #PrettyHealthyAndThick #RealGirlsOfTheGym
If you feel like all of the trainers on Instagram are a little too intense for your taste, visit McQueen’s profile for a hefty dose of body-positive quotes and kind inspiration. This trainer can make anyone feel supported on their road to fitness, no matter how out of shape or inexperienced they may be. McQueen likes to emphasize things like muscle gain and healthy eating over weight loss, which can make her a great trainer for those who are more focused on bettering their body than on shedding a few pounds.
8. Marie Purvis (@mariepurvis)
This girl is all about the creative workout. To follow her different exercise routine, you can use various objects found in your home instead of expensive gym accessories. Purvis will use anything from a common hand towel to her own bodyweight to get the job done. As she said in a recent Instagram post, “You don’t need a ton of equipment to get a killer workout in,” and she demonstrates that belief in all of her tutorials.
9. Heidi Powell (@realheidipowell)
If I had to pick at 2017 Move of the Year it would be this bad boy…the Froggie Pump.?? And guys, I’m kicking myself right now because for the last 365 days I’ve been been over here Froggie Pumping my way to a better booty, and I NEVER even shared the goods with you!??♀️ Well, we can’t change the past, but we CAN change our booties ??? so let’s hop into the New Year ? -style, and allow this magic move work it’s wonder on our backsides throughout 2018. . Don’t let the odd movement pattern stop you from trying this, because guys this move is LEGIT! And let’s not FROG-et you can do it at home if you don’t want anyone staring at you. ???♀️ . To perform the move like I am, simply place bottoms of your feet together on an elevated surface, knees butterflied out and dumbbell on your hips. Engage your glutes and press through your feet to bridge up, then lower back to starting position. Adjust feet closer as needed to feel more glute, less hammie. . For max pump, perform this move at a faster tempo, pending form remains intact. No weight or bench? The original Froggie Pump is just as good (and sometimes even better). Perform the move the same, only feet on the ground, no weight, and fast tempo. This move is GREAT for glute burnout! . Credit for this move goes to the Glute Guy @bretcontreras1 . He has about every variation of a froggie pump you can ever imagine on his page…I highly recommend you check and try them all out. Because EVERY BODY is different, one variation of this move may target the glutes better for you than another. . Happy Tush Toning! ?
You might recognize Heidi Powell as a trainer and transformation specialist on ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, but she also has a great instagram account. The wife of celeb trainer Chris Powell, mother of four and blonde bombshell is serious fitsporation and inspires her hundreds of thousands of followers to strive to be their very best.
10. Kira Stokes (@kirastokesfit)
#smotd – simple, effective band work for your lower body…burn booty burn!⭐️READ entire post for all info⭐️I shortened each rep scheme for the sake of @instagram but feel free to increase each step out variation to 8-10 each direction, 10 jacks, 10 sumo squats, 10 jacks. Remember, don’t let the tension of the band release for the most challenge/benefit. Maintain squareness in your hips throughout. Also try and stay in a squat-like position moves 1-3 (do not stand tall). The entire circuit hits the glutes (including glute medius and adductors), hamstrings, quads and core. ?Move 1 – step out to a squat where weight is even on both feet. ?Move 2 – extend to a straight leg, tap just the ball of your foot. ?Move 3 – tap directly back ?Move 4 – band jacks – do not release tension and squeeze your butt throughout ?Move 5 – sumo squat jumps – work hard not to let your knees “cave in” or adduct. Press out on the band as you perform the sumo squat jump. ?Move 6 – band jacks again ⭐️Perform the circuit 3 -4 times through. Rest for 45-60 seconds between each circuit or better yet, jump rope for 2 minutes between each circuit. ⭐️I’m using a medium resistance mini-band sold by @perform_better . Their mini-bands are $2.99 each – super affordable and travel friendly. . . . . #thestokedmethod #stoked #stokedfit #bands #workforit #goals #challenge #fitspo #fitlife #travel #vacation #views #sweat #noexcuses #instafit #instagood
This trainer doesn’t just show you what to do in your daily workouts; she explains why you should do it. For instance, in a recent post, she described how holding a proper form while planking can impact the results of the exercise. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re doing a certain move or how it impacts your body, Stokes can help you understand. Plus, many of her workouts require nothing more than an open space in your living room.
11. Jess Sims (@jsimsfit)
6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣ today’s FHIX is ??? today! Try out this finisher – 6 KB swings 6 push presses 6 barfees *6 minutes, goal is 7 rounds . . thanks to my bros @fftstrong @drossfit_ for class and @syd1_thekid for the vid ? . . . #assaultbikesshouldbeillegal #hiit #kettlebells #dumbbells #workout #workouts #lifting #stronggirlslift #strongandbeautiful #strongisbeautiful #strongwomen #strongissexy #workoutfinisher #nycfitness #nyctrainer #nyc
Most of us think of a workout as a chore, but not Sims. As she says in her Instagram bio, “You don’t have to, you get to.” Her ambitious workouts will challenge your body, but if you follow along with her stories and inspirational captions, you’ll find yourself loving the pain as much as she does. She also recommends ways to get your heart rate up, build muscle, and stay committed to your fitness goals.
12. Erin Oprea (@erinoprea)
LEGS and SHOULDERS tonight, or save the video to do tomorrow!!!! These are sure to leave you on fire??! Pretty & Strong muscles are what I LOVE! .-20 lunge pulses with or without weights, then switch legs .-20 curtsy lunge pulses with or without weights, then switch legs .-8 to 12 plank reverse flys (keep your core tight and don’t wiggle your hips) .-8 lateral raise holds (hold them both out then drop one arm and bring it back up then the other arm drops and comes back up, 8 on each side) then 10 together dropping both arms then back up .-10 shoulder presses one arm at a time .-10 shoulder presses both arms at the same time! YAY!!! That’s one round!!! Rest for a min and repeat it for a total of 3 rounds!!!????Tag your workout buddy to join you because Misery LOVES Company! JK, it’s just more fun to have a friend! . . #strong #fitness #nashville #trainer #healthy #healthylifestyle #cleaneating #homeworkout #staythepath #noexcuses #OPREAfit #4x4diet
Erin Oprea is a former Marine turned personal trainer who helps celebs like Carrie Underwood and Kelsey Ballerina get in tip-top shape. Her Instagram is full of inspirational workouts, healthy meal ideas and advice.
13. Jeanette Jenkins (@msjeanettejenkins)
☀️Summer’s coming & I love #OutdoorWorkouts Try this 6Exercise #TotalBody Circuit!❤️I also love a new workout fit especially when it’s cute & comfortable! ❤️I’m wearing the Keyhole Sport Bra & Knockout by Victoria Sport Tight & they are both super comfy, cute & supportive!@victoriasport ❤️ 1) Push-up to SidePlank 2) RoundHouseKick to Reverse Lunge 3) Mountain Climbers 4) Plank Jacks with Shoulder Taps 5) Jack Box Jump Tuck Jump (Low Impact modify with Step Ups) 6) High Knee Toe Taps (Low Impact take away the hop & alternate knees) 10-15reps, 2-3sets! #VictoriaSport #LiveLight #JeanetteJenkins #OutdoorWorkouts
Jeanette Jenkins has been on the Hollywood fitness scene for over 27 years, hence her nickname (and Instagram handle) ‘The Hollywood Trainer.’. Her positive attitude, experience, and ability to get results is what attracts an A-List clients like Queen Latifah, Kimora Lee Simmons, Serena Williams, Kelly Rowland, P!nk, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beats, Paula Patton, Tia Mowry, Shonda Rhimes, Christina Applegate, Kendra Wilkinson and Carmen Electra. Jeanette’s Instagram feed is full of gorgeous body photos, meal plans, quotes and workout moves that will absolutely motivate you!
14. Dr. Lauren Miranda (@drlauramiranda)
THE PLYO PUSH-UP // Bodyweight Upper-body ploys are not as common as their lower body counterparts. Here is one of my favs. You must develop an incredible amount of force in your chest and anterior core in order to move your body through space in this way. Be smart, earn your progressions. And if you have any sort of wrist pathology, this isn’t for you. SMART PROGRESSIONS: 1️⃣ TRADITIONAL PUSH-UP. Master the traditional push-up with impeccable form, first. Among many points on form, you must maintain a neutral spine throughout. Leading with your upper body or falling into a sagging lumbar spine or an arched (extended) cervical spine are the two most egregious offenses. 2️⃣ STATIONARY INCLINE PLYO PUSH-UP. Earn your stripes by them moving to stationary plots on a bench or box. Progressively lower the box over time. The Lower the height, the more aggressive it will be. 3️⃣ LATERAL INCLINE PLYO-PUSH-UPS. Start moving laterally on a box or bench. Make your way from one out, one back, to multiples. Then gradually lower the height as you get stronger. • • NOW you’re ready to do this move in the vid. #Mazel. ??Tag your workout buddy and challenge them to a plyo push-up competition. ??
Miranda isn’t your average trainer; she’s a doctor of physical therapy who wants to educate you on how to utilize your body and achieve its full potential. She believes that not every person needs to love the gym as long as they can find other ways to get active. “If you hate it,” she said in a recent caption, “Stop beating yourself up about it. Go find the modality and the environment you can fall in love with and stick with for years to come.” If that means following her workouts from the comfort of your bedroom floor, then great!
15. Kaisa Keranen (@kaisafit)
By now, if you love fitness you’ve probably heard or run across one of Kaisa Keranen’s viral fitness videos. This super-fit, former track and field athlete dishes up high energy workouts that will leave you in a sweaty heap on the floor. Her specialty? Creative ways to use equipment and Tabata workouts. If you’re stuck in a rut, want to shake up your fitness routine or just watch this fitness beast at work—this is definitely the account to follow.
