10 Peanut-Free Halloween Treats You Can Feel Good About

So many kids have peanut allergies these days that many schools have banned recipes that contain peanuts entirely! Are you looking for a peanut-free Halloween treat recipe your little one can bring in for his or her class party? They can range from good old fashioned candies to homemade treats! Check out some of our favorites below.

1. Sunrise Candy Corn: This peanut-free Halloween classic is sure to be a hit with all the kids! Check it out here.

2. Scardey Crackers: These will give you an excuse to use your Halloween cookie cutters! Click here for the recipe.

3. Grape Lemonade Ice Pops: These ice pops will certainly give your kids a spooky chill! Here’s the recipe.

(Photo: Martha Stewart)

4. Boom Chicka Pop Popcorn: Throw some peanut-free popcorn in a festive container or goody bags for a yummy, healthy treat! Find it here.

5. Cheddar Cobwebs: These cheesy spooky snacks will delight your kids’ classmates! Here’s the recipe.

(Photo: Martha Stewart)

6. Spooky Fruit Spider Snack: There’s no better Halloween combination than nutritious and scary! Check out the recipe here.

(Photo: Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons)

7. Cheesy Witch Brooms: These Halloween snacks are adorable! What kid doesn’t like pretzels and cheese? Here’s the recipe.

(Photo: Cocinado Con Catman)

8. Banana Ghosts: Simple and delicious, these healthy treats will be the highlight of the Halloween party! Just check the chocolate chip label to make sure no peanut oil was used in the production process. Here’s how to make them.

(Photo: Spaceships and Laser Beams)

9. Spider Crackers: Using cream cheese instead of peanut butter is allergy-friendly and still delicious! These spiders are a crackup! (See what we did there?) Here’s how to make them!

(Photo: La Jolla Mom)

10. Clementine Pumpkins: Last but not least, these clementine pumpkins are kid-friendly and mom-approved. Click here for the simple recipe!

(Photo: Spaceships and Laser Beams)

Will you be making any of these peanut-free Halloween snacks for your little ones? Share your favorites in the comments below.

