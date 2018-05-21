10 Exercises for Beginners [VIDEO]

We all know that exercise is necessary for optimal health, but it is incredibly hard to find the time and motivation to actually work out. Plus, the fitness world can be extremely intimidating for an outsider with little or no experience. Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up ten exercises for new fitness fanatics. Grab your water bottle and sweatband — it’s going to get sweaty!

Do each exercise as many times as instructed, then rest for a minute or two before repeating the circuit another time. To build up muscle, do this workout two or three times per week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Moves You’ll See:

Wall Pushup

Inner & Outer Thigh Kicks

Step Jacks

Weighted Standing Side Crunch

Weighted Arm Circles

Bicep Curls

March in Place

Modified Plank

Bridge Lifts

Crunches

Don’t forget to cool down after you’re finished with your workout to prevent excessive soreness and muscle injury.