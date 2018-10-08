10 Breakfast Smoothies to Help You Lose Weight

You’ve heard it time and time again: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That isn’t just something your mom said to you as a kid so you would choke down some lumpy oatmeal. In fact, eating breakfast will get your metabolism going so you can start to burn calories. For 15 more reasons you should eat your breakfast, click here. In the mean time, we’ve found 10 breakfast smoothies that will get your day started and kick off your weight loss journey!

1. Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie: Tired of old, boring oatmeal? This smoothie utilizes the fiber found in oats and combines it with fresh and tart fruits and a creamy fat-free yogurt for a delicious and nutritious morning smoothie. Click here to get the full ingredient list.

2. Green Monster Smoothie: Don’t let the color scare you. In fact, this monster smoothie is far from scary. It’s made with almond milk and has a creamy texture, perfect for starting your day because of the spinach, chia seeds and banana. Not to mention the 28 grams of protein! See all the nutrition info by clicking here.

3. Pink Power Smoothie: What makes this the perfect breakfast smoothie? It’s an easy, go-to, quick-fix breakfast for those hectic, time-crunched mornings (and by that we mean every morning)! full of nutrients, this is the perfect smoothie to get your day started and body burning fat! Click here to check it out.

4. Skinny Pineapple Pomegranate Smoothie: Pomegranate seeds make this smoothie ridiculously good for you. But fear not, any healthy flavor is completely masked by the yummy taste of berries and juice. In fact, this smoothie is so tasty (and pretty) that you could even get the picky kids to drink this in the mornings! To get the recipe, click here.

5. Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie: This recipe combines cranberry juice, Greek yogurt, peaches and cucumbers for a 116-calorie smoothie. Cucumbers are diuretics, which means they will help remove excess body fluids and fat cells by breaking down the fat cells so they can be eliminated from the body. Here’s the recipe.

6. PB&J Protein Smoothie: Start your day with a protein punch! This smoothie tastes like your childhood and, thanks to the 24 grams of protein, you will stay full all morning! It’s under 300 calories so you know you are starting your day off on the right track. Check it out here.

7. Dr. Oz’s Green Drink: High in fiber and low in calories, this smoothie is a great way to start your day. It’s made with a variety of fruits and veggies to give your body a boost of nutrients. (via Dr. Oz)

8. Strawberry Pomegranate Green Smoothie: This two-layered smoothie is double the trouble! The two layers combine to give you an antioxidant-rich smoothie created with coconut water, pomegranates, strawberries and spinach. (via 3 Boys Unprocessed)

9. Metabolism Smoothie: It may sound healthy and clinical, but this smoothie is made with tasty ingredients! Broccoli, almonds and rich Greek yogurt aid in fat-burning while other high-fiber ingredients, like strawberries, make this smoothie tasty and healthy. (via Pop Sugar)

10. Green Tea, Blueberry and Banana Smoothie: Ready for a nutritional powerhouse? This is the perfect drink to sip in the morning and slim down! It’s tasty, healthy and simple. (via Prevention)