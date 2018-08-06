10 Best Places To Have Sex In Your House Besides Your Bed

Sure, the bedroom might be the most obvious place for privacy when things get hot and heavy, but most couples can benefit from a little change of scenery every now and then. Next time your partner is ready to have sex, try taking things to the next level by visiting a different location. You can make things even more exciting by creating your own personal bucket list of places to check off inside your home.

Need some inspo? Check out these tried-and-true romantic hotspots that every person can access.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Kitchen Table

If you really want to feel like you’re in a movie, try staging your own makeout session on top of a kitchen table. It’s such a unique, cinematic setting for sex, so why leave it to the movie stars alone? Try some role-playing or dirty talk to make the whole thing even more memorable.

Your Living Room Couch

Next time the two of your start to get handsy during your Netflix binge-watching session, don’t bother moving things to the bedroom; get things started right there on the living room couch. The cushiony surface is still conducive to great angles and positions, but it’s a little more interesting than your boring mattress.

The Stairway

Believe it or not, this location is way more equipped to handle hot sex than it looks. If you’re not convinced, try getting into doggy-style position while straddling the stairs. You’ll find that it’s easy for the woman to stay steady while the man thrusts from behind. Plus, it’s a great position for a little extra stimulation and an unusual place to experiment.

» Get in the mood. Playlist: Date Night

Against a Sink

Even if you’ve never watched a plumber porno in your life, this setting has something inexplicably hot about it. Have one partner brace his or herself against the sink, then let the other take over. For many couples, this is a great substitute for shower sex since lubrication underwater can be a struggle.

In Front of a Mirror

Take things to your closet, bathroom, or wherever you can strike a pose in front of a mirror. The visual stimulation of watching yourselves get busy in front of a reflective surface will take you both to a whole new level of pleasure. Plus, a mirror might actually help you figure out some of those complicated positions you’ve always wanted to try.

Against the Front Door

Nothing adds more elicit excitement to sex than the risk of getting caught. That’s why getting it on against a front door is an excellent choice for couples who are looking for something a little naughtier. Even the mere thought of someone walking by while you’re in the midst of making love can send you both into new territory.

The Shower or Bathtub

Even though water makes for a poor lubricant, shower or bathtub sex is still totally possible. Come prepared with your own lube, light a few candles, and get busy under the steam. After, you’ll never look at your boring bathroom the same way again.

» Read More: 6 Shower Sex Positions That Actually Work

Another Person’s Bedroom

If you live with someone else and are truly willing to risk it all, consider having sex in the bedroom of a roommate, sibling, or parent. The thrill of being somewhere off limits will send you both over the edge, but be careful not to offend anyone or leave things too disturbed.

On a Super Soft Rug

No one wants carpet burns, but if you’ve got a shaggy rug that’s conducive to sex, try taking things to the floor next time you’re both turned on. You can be as rough as you want without mattress springs squeaking or headboards banging.

The Laundry Room

Who knew the washing machine’s spin cycle could be so exciting? The laundry room is a great place to get sexual while standing up. The extra vibrations provide some much-needed stimulation, and the loud noises might even cover up your moans and prevent you from getting caught in this semi-public location if you have roommates.

There’s no better time to spice up your love life than right now. Luckily, sometimes all it takes is a new setting to get both of you going. Try a few of these locations out and see what floats your boat, and don’t be afraid to experiment throughout your home.

Related:

5 Ways To Spice Up Foreplay

7 Oral Sex Positions to Help You Break out of Your Rut

Tamera Mowry’s Favorite Sex Spot Is Not for Amateurs

14 Ways to Heat Up Your Sex Life Immediately

