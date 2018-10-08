Tired of old, boring oatmeal? This smoothie utilizes the fiber found in oats and combines it with fresh and tart fruits and a creamy fat-free yogurt for a delicious and nutritious morning smoothie.
Recipe: Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup crushed ice
- 1/4 cup non-fat Greek vanilla yogurt
- 1/4 cup canned pineapple (in it’s own juice)
- 1/2 cup reduced-sugar orange juice
- 1/2 Tbsp honey
- 1 cup strawberries or raspberries
- 1/4 cup old-fashioned oats
Instructions
- Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 236
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat:0g
Sodium: 27mg
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 28g
Protein: 9g