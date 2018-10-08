Healthy Living

Recipe: Good Morning Sunshine Smoothie

Tired of old, boring oatmeal? This smoothie utilizes the fiber found in oats and combines it with fresh and tart fruits and a creamy fat-free yogurt for a delicious and nutritious morning smoothie.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup crushed ice
  • 1/4 cup non-fat Greek vanilla yogurt
  • 1/4 cup canned pineapple (in it’s own juice)
  • 1/2 cup reduced-sugar orange juice
  • 1/2 Tbsp honey
  • 1 cup strawberries or raspberries
  • 1/4 cup old-fashioned oats

Instructions

  1. Add all ingredients to blender and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Information
Serving Size: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 236
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat:0g
Sodium: 27mg
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 28g
Protein: 9g

