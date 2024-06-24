Tiffany Haddish Shades Justin Timberlake Over DWI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish couldn't help making a few comments about Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest due to her own run-in with the law in 2023. According to The Daily Mail, Haddish was asked about her own journey and sobriety pledge while on the red carpet for the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday. The comedian was hosting for the night.

While on the red carpet, Haddish was asked about her sobriety since her arrest and how it may have changed her. "If anything, it changed me when I was drinking, that changes you," the comedian responded. "And it messes up your skin, your hair, your body structure, you start having that bad body build situation. It creates toxic relationships."

After the interview wrapped, Haddish couldn't resist having a little fun. "You better ask Justin Timberlake that same sh-t!" she said.

The comment comes amid a busy weekend of revelations about Timberlake's arrest and his world tour returning to the road. Several outlets have identified the officer involved in the traffic stop and reportedly he even gave Timberlake a warning during a separate stop before the DWI arrest.

Timberlake also reportedly didn't handle the arrest very well, and reportedly is already getting some backlash for his decision to drink and drive. "In today's world you have to be really dumb to drink and drive. Justin is showing off a side that I don't think a lot of people knew about," a source told Page Six.