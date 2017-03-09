Mom Shares Shocking Before and After Fitness Photos That Prove Numbers on a Scale Don’t Mean Much After All

Getting fit isn’t easy, and when you throw in all the societal pressures and inaccurate measures of health and “fitness” on top of it, it can be downright disheartening at times.

That’s why when mom and fitness blogger Adrienne Osuna took to Instagram to share her before and after photos, people were shocked at the weight difference. A mere two pounds stood between the two drastically different body compositions and just like the Osuna reminded us all that numbers on a scale are just that – numbers.

According to HelloGiggles, Osuna said on her blog that the real change happened when she fell in love with heavy lifting and now lifts about four times a week.

“*For all the people that don’t read the post…YES TWO POUNDS. Body recomposition. Lost fat gained muscle! NEGATIVE COMMENTS ARE DELETED AND BLOCKED*,” the photo was captioned. “People have been messaging me telling me they’ve seen this pic all over 😬like on Facebook pages and groups, twitter, other accounts here ect. I don’t mind people sharing it!! But I DID NOT use anyone’s products to do this…in fact I didn’t even diet to do this 😂 this was all hard work in the gym lifting heavy weights and intermittent fasting. And for anyone just seeing this for the first time YESSS really 2 lbs, the scale doesn’t measure fat vs muscle! Keep going girls 🙌🏼💖💜 . . . . ..”

Despite the fact that she’s dropped three dress sizes and looks absolutely amazing, the mama and blogger said the scale still hasn’t budged.

Though we all logically know that muscle weighs more than fat and focusing on building muscle naturally requires fat to decrease and be replaced, it’s sometimes hard to conceptualize success on a fitness journey that isn’t tied to the number on that scale.

Thanks to Osuna, we now have fitness inspiration to prove that just because the scale isn’t moving, that doesn’t mean you’re not making progress toward your goals. As long as you’re working hard and staying consistent, you’re bound to see changes in your body composition, too. That’s the beauty of it.

