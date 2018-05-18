Full-Body Flexibility in 7 Minutes [VIDEO]

It doesn’t matter who you are, having mobility and flexibility is key to overall wellness. In terms of working out, flexibility and mobility become a big deal — when you’re less flexible, you can struggle hitting the best form and technique. Fitness instructor Jean Sherfick, certified yoga and personal trainer, will show you seven stretches in this video. The goal is to commit to each stretch for 60 seconds, allowing yourself to really open up the muscle fibers. You can stay in the stretch for two or three minutes total, if you have the time and you’re comfortable. If you do these stretches once a day, you’ll be shocked at how much your mobility increases in just a week. All you need is a band or stretchy scarf and a mat. Let’s begin!

