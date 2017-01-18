Creative Cocktails: 14 Light Cocktails For Summer Nights

There’s nothing like cooling off with a nice adult beverage at the end of a hot day. Whether it’s for a party of one, or you’re playing the hostess with the mostess, these cocktails will leave a great taste in your mouth without a single trace of guilt!

Skinny Margarita: Keep cool this summer with this Skinny Margarita! It’s light and refreshing, plus it’s low in calories so you don’t need to feel guilty, or try a cranberry version! Click here to be taken to our original recipes.

Cherry Martini: Martini’s are a great evening drink, and this cherry flavored beverage is perfect for the hot weather! Click here for the recipe.

Bloody Mary: We’ve got a skinny twist on an old classic! If you’re a fan of Bloody Mary’s you’ll love our version! Click here to be taken to the recipe.

Watermelon Martini: This is a favorite here at Skinny Mom! It’s crazy refreshing and perfect for summer! To get this recipe, click here.

Blood Orange French 75: Made with gin and sparkling wine, this pink and fizzy drink is a great choice if you’re entertaining guests but want to keep it on the skinny side. (via Cookie and Kate)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Cookie and Kate)

Low-Calorie Apple Cider Martini: Perfect for any season, this cocktail can be served hot or cold. This is a skinny version of a classic sweet drink. (via Willo Cocktails)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Willo Cocktails)

Raspberry Limoncello Cocktail: This simple cocktail will taste delicious and leave you feeling refreshed without the beer gut. (via Bright Eyed Baker)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Bright Eyed Baker)

Honey Bee Martini: This is a skinny version of the classic martini that’s both beautiful and delicious! (via Family Fresh Cooking)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Family Fresh Cooking)

Green Tea Gimlet: Love tea? This drink is just like your favorite tea…with a kick! It’s refreshing AND tasty! Plus, it’s a skinny version so you can feel good about it! (via Family Fresh Cooking)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Family Fresh Cooking)

Frozen Rhubarb Daiquiris: Frozen drinks are great for hot weather, and these daiquiris are are seriously yummy! (via Family Fresh Cooking)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Family Fresh Cooking)

Serrano Spiced Paloma: Simple, fresh and a little spicy, this is a really refreshing cocktail. It’s made with grapefruit juice and tequila and still is low in calories! (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Cookie + Kate)

Pineapple Cilantro Serrano Cocktail: If spicy isn’t your thing, you can skip out on the Serrano and still enjoy this drink! (via Cookie + Kate)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Cookie + Kate)

Skinny Lemon Lime Sparkling Mojitos: Lemon lime promises to leave you feeling refreshed! This drink is also light in taste and calories! (via Glamour)

(Photo: Photo Credit: Wedding Chicks)

Blueberry Pomegranate Sangria: While this sangria recipe uses red wine instead of white, it’s still very refreshing and not overly sweet! (via Eat. Drink. Love.)

With these delicious and low-cal recipes on hand, there’s no longer any excuse for skipping cocktail hour!