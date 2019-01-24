YouTube Stars The Dolan Twins Reveal Death of Father Sean

YouTube stars Ethan and Grayson Dolan revealed this week that their father, Sean Dolan, passed away, with the twins begging their fans not to try and attend their father’s funeral.

“If you are a fan of Grayson and I we love you and appreciate you so much,” Ethan tweeted on Tuesday, Jan. 22. “The best way you could support us during this tough time is to NOT show up at our father’s wake or funeral. thank you guys and please please please respect my wish.”

Grayson echoed his brother’s sentiments, writing, “We want this ceremony to be an opportunity for the people who had a close connection with my Dad to say goodbye and pay their respects. We appreciate all of our fans so so much. Please respect My father Sean, Ethan, my family, and me send your love through social media only!”

He also thanked fans for their support and again urged them not to show up at their father’s services.

“Your kind posts about my Dad have been heartwarming,” he wrote. “Thank you all. Again, please do not show up to his wake, funeral, or any of his services.”

The 19-year-olds made their pleas after the hashtags #SeanDolanMeetUpParty and #seandolanfuneralparty began appearing on Twitter.

Sean’s wake and funeral was held on Wednesday and his funeral will be held on Thursday. The security director at the funeral home handling the arrangements told NBC News that police officers and private security will be present during the wake.

Sean’s obituary shares that he died at his home in Long Valley, New Jersey on Saturday, Jan. 19 at age 50 after a two-and-a-half year battle with cancer. Sean was a “popular and well-loved teacher, principal, superintendent, and coach in many school districts” in New Jersey as well as an author, writing a children’s book and a poetry book after his diagnosis.

“Sean will always be remembered for his funny wit about him, and love of laughter, but his legacy will be his selfless attitude and genuine care for others around him,” the obituary reads.

Both Ethan and Grayson had alluded to their father’s passing in tweets on Saturday, with Ethan writing, “Life feels like a nightmare. Taking some time off to be with our family. I love you so much Dad. I’ll see you guys soon.”

“I can’t believe that today is actually real,” Grayson tweeted on his own page. “It doesn’t make sense. Ethan and I are going to be taking some time off and spending it with our family. I love you guys so much thank you so much for everything. I’ll be back soon.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison