New ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to The Galaxy’ Adaptation Sets November Premiere

A new adaptation of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is coming soon.

A new live version of Douglas Adams’ comedy science fiction franchise will be premiering at Riverside Studios in London in November.

The franchise initially started as a radio sitcom broadcast on BBC Radio 4 from 1978 to 1980. From there, it spawned novels, video games, radio programs, and comic books over the years, including a 1981 BBC television series and the 2005 Garth Jennings-directed feature film. There have also been stage adaptations, so this new one in November is just one of the many.

The new immersive stage version of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy will make its debut at Studios 2 and 3 at the Riverside Studios in London on Nov. 15, with tickets on sale now. It will be co-directed by writer Arvind Ethan David, production designer Jason Ardizzone-West, choreographer Lorin Latarro, and Georgia Clarke-Day, Simon Evans, and David Frias-Robles for Myriad Entertainment.

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy is one of the most influential stories ever told,” David, who also created the stage show and was mentored by Adams when he was a student, said in a statement. “It’s a satire, a comedy, a science-fiction epic, a work of philosophy, and so much else. Douglas Adams, who I was honoured to have as a mentor, predicted the world we live in now, with its social media gone mad and extinction-level threats. Now with a group of world-class storytellers drawn from the best of Broadway, the West End, and television, we get to bring HHGG to a new generation of hitchhikers.”

In The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Live Show, audiences will be able to re-immerse themselves in the brilliantly absurdist adventure with Arthur Dent, Trillian, Fenchurch, Zaphod Beeblebrox, and Marvin the Paranoid Android as they “embark on an infinitely improbable madcap journey around the galaxy.”

The show is produced under the Mostly Harmless Productions banner, with Broadway and West End producer Tamar Climan, and Prodigal Entertainment. General management is by Smart Entertainment. This will be the latest adaptation of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, following the 2018 radio program The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Hexagonal Phase. Since the novels were first released in 1979, they have been translated into more than 30 languages, and the franchise remains a cultural phenomenon. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Live Show debuts at the Riverside Studios in London on Nov. 15. Tickets are on sale now.