Golden Globes 2021: What to Know About Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Friendship

It's no secret that this year's Golden Globes hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler make a good team, and their long career working together certainly proves it. From starring alongside each other in Saturday Night Live sketches to making iconic films like Mean Girls, Baby Momma, and most recently Wine Country, the comedy duo oozes friendship goals in all of their appearances. The two have made Golden Globes history in the past. According to the Hollywood Reporter, when the comedians hosted in 2014, viewership rocketed to a 10-year high of 20.9 million viewers. In 2013, viewership reached 19.7 million. When Ricky Gervais hosted in 2012, the number was 16.8 million. It's expected that audiences at home will definitely be tuned into this year's start of Hollywood's awards season.

They Met at an Improv Comedy Club The duo met while participating at Chicago's ImprovOlympics. Poehler says the owner Charna Halpern introduced the two once she realized how close in personality the two were. "Charna took a liking to me, and me to her. She told me I was just as good as the big boys. She believed in me. She said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like. Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair," Poehler reveals in her memoir Yes, Please.

SNL's Seth Myers Wrote Their Iconic Katie Couric and Sarah Palin Skit "Seth had originally written a piece with Sarah Palin 'in one,' which means by herself, talking straight to the camera. I asked if we could change it so I could be with Amy again," Fey says in her memoir Bossypants. "Since my background is improvisation and not stand-up, I really prefer the buddy system on stage. The Katie Couric interview was basically a sketch handed to us on a plate."

They Have Plans For Poehler's Two Sons to Marry Fey's Two Girls "We have committed that we're both going to wear peach to the wedding," Tina said to Entertainment Weekly, "I talked to Faith Popcorn about it and the trend is going to come around right about the time that they should get married."

Amy Poehler Has a Surprising Nickname for Tina Fey Poehler calls her friend "Betty." The nickname is a shortened version of Tina Fey's first name, Elizabeth.

The Two are Constantly Mistaken For Each Other After working together closely for 20-years, it's no wonder the two names have become synonymous. In her autobiography Yes Please, Amy Poehler says one of her trips to the DMV led to an embarrassing moment, in which an employee asked her to "do [her] Sarah Palin."