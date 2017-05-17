Dwayne Johnson Talks Expanding the Fast & Furious Movie Universe

Now that the Fast and the Furious is officially a billion-dollar franchise, there’s room for some rapid expansion. That expansion will soon come with a spinoff film that unites Fate of the Furious‘ odd-couple, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham. Needless to say, fans are excited to see Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw step out into their own feature – and today we’re learning a little more about what the film will entail.

Speaking with Fandango, Johnson revealed what led to this spinoff film, and how they plan to shape into something fans will love:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s an exciting time for us over there with the Fast and Furious movies because the goal over there, speaking as a producer, is to build out the universe and really give something back to the fans that they like,” he said. “I will say this – we never anticipated the chemistry that Jason [Statham] and I would have.

Now Jason and I love each other – we’re really good buddies. But putting us in those scenarios where we were feeding off each other’s jokes was just amazing. That chemistry really blossomed on-screen, and it informed us as to where we will go next.”

From the way Johnson words his response, it seems as though there could be multiple Fast and Furious spinoffs headed our way. The series has established enough cool characters, organizations and a general swagger that could definitely support a larger universe – but it will rest on Johnson and Staham to really kick off that expansion.

Fate of the Furious currently holds a 3.81/5 Rating with our Users – Did you like the film? Be sure to Give it a Rating HERE!

In The Fate of the Furious, with Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has found some semblance of a normal life. They soon face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop Cipher from unleashing chaos.

The Fate of the Furious is directed by F. Gary Gray and written by Chris Morgan. The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.

The Fate of the Furious is now playing in theaters. Plans for two more sequels in The Fast and the Furious franchise are already in place.

More The Fate Of The Furious:

Photo credit: Universal Pictures